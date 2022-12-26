Search icon
Meet Manasi Tata, Tata Group's 'bahu' who will lead her father's Kirloskar Group

Who is Manasi Tata? Her mother, Geetanjali Kirloskar, is the chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar System Private Limited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Manasi Tata (File)

After the death of Vikram Kirloskar, his daughter Manasi Tata has been asked to spearhead the Kirloskar Group. She has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kirloskar Joint Venture's board. She is the only daughter of the legendary businessman who died in November.

Now she will spearhead the Toyota Engine India Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited etc. 

Her mother, Geetanjali Kirloskar, is the chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar System Private Limited. 

Manasi is already the managing director and executive director and CEO of the company. She has done graduation from the United States' Road Island School of Designing. She is also a good painter. She had displayed her paintings in an exhibition at the age 13. She also loves swimming. 

In 2019, she married Noel Tata's son Neville. Both the families have been friends for decades.

Noel is the half brother of the Tata Group's iconic ex-chairman, Ratan Tata. 

Noel heads Trent Limited, the retail branch of the Tata Group. Neville worked with the food vertical of the Trent brands. He has two sisters -- Leah and Maya. 

Manasi has been completely involved in the family business. 

She is active on Twitter and Instagram. However, she is said to be media shy and lives a low profile and simple life. 

