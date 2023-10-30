Headlines

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film continues to surprise, earns Rs 6.70 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Lesser known facts about India

7 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for healthy bones

7 toughest exams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

Manasi Tata was already on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited but after the death of her father, she was appointed its Vice Chairman.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born on August 7, 1990, Manasi Tata is the chairman of 130-year-old Kirloskar Group’s Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited. Manasi Tata was given this responsibility after the sudden demise of his father Vikram Kirloskar in November 2022. She was appointed Chairman of the Board of Kirloskar Joint Venture (JV). After the appointment, Manasi Tata took charge of Toyota Engine India Limited (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited (TMHIN), and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited (DNKI).

Manasi Tata was already on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited but after the death of her father, she was appointed its Vice Chairman. Kirloskar has a joint venture with Toyota and cars like Fortuner and Innova have come to India due to this deal. This company also looks after the manufacturing and sales of Toyota in India.

Manasi Tata has graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, US. Manasi Tata started working with her father in his company after completing her studies. In 2019, Manasi got married to Neville Tata, who is the son of renowned industrialist Noel Tata. It is to be noted that Noel Tata is the half-brother of veteran businessman Ratan Tata. Despite being the daughter-in-law of the Tata family, Mansi Tata prefers to stay away from the limelight.

“I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers,” Manasi Tata had said about her new role.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Australian woman grabs two snakes emerging from ceiling, viral video shocks internet

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE