Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

Born on August 7, 1990, Manasi Tata is the chairman of 130-year-old Kirloskar Group’s Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited. Manasi Tata was given this responsibility after the sudden demise of his father Vikram Kirloskar in November 2022. She was appointed Chairman of the Board of Kirloskar Joint Venture (JV). After the appointment, Manasi Tata took charge of Toyota Engine India Limited (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited (TMHIN), and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited (DNKI).

Manasi Tata was already on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited but after the death of her father, she was appointed its Vice Chairman. Kirloskar has a joint venture with Toyota and cars like Fortuner and Innova have come to India due to this deal. This company also looks after the manufacturing and sales of Toyota in India.

Manasi Tata has graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, US. Manasi Tata started working with her father in his company after completing her studies. In 2019, Manasi got married to Neville Tata, who is the son of renowned industrialist Noel Tata. It is to be noted that Noel Tata is the half-brother of veteran businessman Ratan Tata. Despite being the daughter-in-law of the Tata family, Mansi Tata prefers to stay away from the limelight.