Meet Manasi Kirloskar Tata, Ratan Tata family's stylish 'bahu', sole heir of multi-crore Kirloskar Group

Manasi Tata is married to Noel Tata's son Neville Tata. They were married in 2019. Both families have been friends for decades. For the unversed, Noel is the half-brother of the Tata Group's iconic ex-chairman, Ratan Tata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Meet Manasi Kirloskar Tata, Ratan Tata family's stylish 'bahu', sole heir of multi-crore Kirloskar Group
Manasi Kirloskar Tata

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is the head of Kirloskar Joint Venture Pvt Ltd and is the daughter of the late Vikram Kirloskar. She took over as the director of the company in December last year after the sudden demise of the 4th generation of the Kirloskar group, Vikram Kirloskar. 

Manasi Tata is the only daughter of the legendary businessman who died in November last year. Manasi Tata spearheads Toyota Engine India Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited, etc. 

Her mother, Geetanjali Kirloskar, is the chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar System Private Limited. Manasi Tata is married to Noel Tata's son Neville Tata. They were married in 2019. Both families have been friends for decades.

For the unversed, Noel is the half-brother of the Tata Group's iconic ex-chairman, Ratan Tata. 

Noel heads Trent Limited, the retail branch of the Tata Group. Neville worked with the food vertical of the Trent brands. He has two sisters -- Leah and Maya. 

Manasi Tata is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. She also works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka and has an NGO called 'Caring with Colour'. 

Manasi Tata is also a good painter and displayed her paintings in an exhibition at the age of 13. Manasi Tata had her first solo painting exhibition in Bengaluru, which was attended by MF Hussain. She also loves swimming. 

Manasi Tata has been completely involved in the family business and is said to be media shy and lives a low-profile and simple life. 

