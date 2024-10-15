Manasi's leadership is pivotal as the company collaborates closely with Toyota Motor Corp. Following the launch of Toyota's second hybrid vehicle in India, her role has become increasingly vital.

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is a distinguished business leader who has stepped into significant roles following her father's passing, Vikram Kirloskar. Born on August 7, 1990, she was appointed Chairman of Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited in November 2022, shortly after her father's untimely death from a heart attack at 64. This company is part of the esteemed Kirloskar Group, which boasts a rich history spanning 130 years in India and a market capitalisation of Rs 13844 crore.



Manasi's leadership is pivotal as the company collaborates closely with Toyota Motor Corp. Following the launch of Toyota's second hybrid vehicle in India, her role has become increasingly vital. In addition to her chairmanship, she oversees several other companies within the group, including Toyota Engine India Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited. Prior to her promotion, Manasi served on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited and was named Vice Chairman after her father's passing.



Manasi holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. Her academic background has greatly influenced her innovative approach to business. The United Nations in India recognised her as the first Young Business Champion for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting her commitment to sustainability.

In 2019, Manasi married Neville Tata, son of industrialist Noel Tata and nephew of Ratan Tata, further intertwining two prominent business families in India. Despite her high-profile connections, she prefers to focus on her work rather than seek media attention.



Known for her effective management style, Manasi blends traditional business practices with modern technologies. Her global travels have enriched her artistic sensibilities, allowing her to produce artwork that has garnered praise from renowned artists like MF Hussain.

Through her leadership and innovative vision, Manasi Kirloskar Tata is making significant contributions to both the Kirloskar Group and the broader Indian economy, inspiring many with her dedication and forward-thinking approach.