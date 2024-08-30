Meet man, youngest Indian billionaire, who faced rejections over 100 times to build Rs 63000 crore company, he is...

The Y Combinator alums have an estimated net worth of ₹8,700 crores, which is approximately USD 1.03 billion.

Co-founders of Razorpay, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, at the age of 33 have been named the youngest Indian billionaires on the Hurun Rich List 2024. According to Y Combinator, the duo's individual net worth is estimated to be $1.03 billion (Rs 8,700 crores).

Harshil Mathur is the man who is responsible for building this unicorn startup with his friend Shashank Kumar. As the CEO of Razorpay, Harshil Mathur has undoubtedly put in a great deal of work to build the firm into a major success. However, Harshil Mathur's path was not simple; before he found a business that was prepared to support his idea, he had to overcome over 100 rejections from investors.

Harshil Mathur completed his schooling from Seedling Public School. In 2009, he took admission at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee's Technology department and majored in software engineering. Harshil Mathur was associated with SDSLabs, the Hobbies Club, and ASME when he was in graduation.

He graduated with a BTech in 2013. In 2015, he joined the YCombinator W15 Batch and was guided by Paul Buchheit and Dalton Caldwell.

Harshil Mathur began working at Schlumberger in June 2014, but he quit in February 2014 to pursue other business ventures. After then, Harshil Mathur teamed up with his classmate Shashank Kumar to work on Razorpay. Currently, Razorpay handles more than 30% of all Indian internet payments.

Over the years, its valuation has jumped from $1 billion to $7.5 billion. (approx Rs 63,000 crore).

Both the Razorpay co-founders are based in Bengaluru, a city that houses a total of 27 Indian billionaires. Wipro’s Azim Premji was named the richest person of Bengaluru by the Hurun Rich List 2024.