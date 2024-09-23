Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

Although Jimmy Tata chose a more private life, he remains a key shareholder in major Tata Group companies, such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and TCS.

The bond between Jimmy and Ratan Tata has always been strong. Recently, Ratan Tata shared a touching black-and-white photo from 1945 of the two brothers, reflecting on how “nothing came between” them throughout the years.

Outside of business, Jimmy Tata is known for his skill in squash. According to an old post by Harsh Goenka, Jimmy was a competitive player who often outplayed him, demonstrating talent beyond the corporate world.

While Jimmy Tata prefers to stay out of the spotlight, his connection to the Tata legacy is unwavering. His modest lifestyle and continued investment in Tata Group companies reflect his quiet yet impactful role in the family's success.