When talking about the wealthiest people in the world, names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mukesh Ambani usually come to mind. However, one name that often gets overlooked is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is said to be among the richest politicians globally, even outpacing India’s top billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Although Vladimir Putin officially reports an annual salary of $140,000 (over ₹1 crore) and claims to own modest assets—a small 800-square-foot apartment, a trailer, and three cars—various reports indicate a vastly different reality. His net worth is estimated to be an astonishing $200 billion, which is roughly ₹16,71,877 crore.

Putin’s immense wealth is evident in his luxurious possessions. One of the most notable is his grand estate along the Black Sea, often referred to as the In addition to this, he reportedly owns 19 other residences, a collection of 700 cars, 58 aircraft and helicopters, and a $716 million private jet famously known as "The Flying Kremlin." Furthermore, he is believed to possess the Scheherazade, a yacht valued at $700 million

The Russian President’s lavish lifestyle is also reflected in his watch collection, which features high-end timepieces such as the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar worth $60,000 and the A. Lange & Söhne Tourbograph priced at $500,000. These items alone exceed his officially declared annual income.

Putin's rise to power has spanned decades. He has served as Russia's president or prime minister since 1999, making him the longest-serving leader of the Russian or Soviet state since Joseph Stalin. Prior to his political career, Putin spent 16 years as a foreign intelligence officer with the KGB, adding an air of mystery to his character. While the true extent of Vladimir Putin's wealth remains a subject of debate, his extravagant lifestyle and reported assets certainly tell a fascinating story.