His philanthropic initiative has supported over 1,470 scholars from more than 200 disciplines, including former President KR Narayanan and scientist Raja Ramanna.

While billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji and late Ratan Tata are renowned for their generosity, there's a lesser-known philanthropist who has eclipsed them all in terms of charitable giving. This individual surpasses them all in terms of philanthropic efforts, not just in India, but globally. The answer lies in the legacy of Jamsetji Tata, the visionary founder of the Tata Group. Recognized as the world's biggest donor, Tata's contributions to charity during his lifetime are staggering, with a whopping Rs 829734 crore donated to various causes.

Jamsetji Tata, the visionary ‘Father of Indian Industry’, left an indelible mark on India through his philanthropic efforts. His commitment to social responsibility has been deeply ingrained in the Tata Group's values, shaping its mission to give back to society. He had a profound impact on Indian society, with a focus on Healthcare and Education. In 1892, he established the JN Tata Endowment, providing scholarships for Indian students to pursue higher education abroad. This initiative has supported over 1,470 scholars from more than 200 disciplines, including former President KR Narayanan and scientist Raja Ramanna.

Jamsetji Tata also donated a substantial amount to set up the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, which has played a vital role in nurturing India's scientific community. His Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, is deeply committed to philanthropy, with Tata Trusts holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group. Tata Trusts support a wide range of initiatives, including Healthcare, Nutrition, Education, and Environmental Sustainability.

Following in Jamsetji's footsteps, his sons Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata spearheaded the next phase of the Tata family's legacy, driving industrial innovation and philanthropy to new heights. Their visionary leadership laid the groundwork for the Tata family's remarkable progress in both business and philanthropy, establishing a blueprint that continues to guide the Tata Group's success to this day.