FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details

US President Donald Trump declares Joe Biden's autopen-signed orders 'terminated'; issues BIG warning: 'He will be...'

PM Modi visits Karnataka, Goa; urges people to take these nine resolves

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI;

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

In 2023, Nikesh Arora achieved the status of the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States, with earnings of approximately 151 million dollars. Read here to know more details about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...
Nikesh Arora
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nikesh Arora's journey is a source of inspiration for those with ambitious dreams. Beginning as a young engineer from India, he has risen to become a prominent figure in the tech industry. Currently, he holds the positions of Chairman and CEO at Palo Alto Networks, a leading cybersecurity firm.

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora's birth in 1968 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to an Indian Air Force officer, instilled in him a disciplined approach. This upbringing, coupled with exposure to diverse environments, cultivated the global perspective that would later define him as one of Silicon Valley's most influential leaders.

Nikesh Arora's educational qualification

After earning an engineering degree from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, Arora pursued further education in the United States. He completed a Master's in finance at Boston College and an MBA from Northeastern University, laying a solid groundwork for his international business career.

Nikesh Arora's career

Nikesh began his career in investment management, working with firms such as Fidelity Investments and Putnam Investments. These initial experiences honed his financial acumen and provided opportunities on a global scale. This trajectory eventually led him to a pivotal move to Google in 2004.

At Google, Nikesh played a crucial role in the company's significant revenue growth. He was instrumental in scaling advertising income from approximately $2 billion to over $60 billion. This expansion was fueled by the rapid growth of YouTube and mobile internet, cementing his reputation as a growth strategist.

Faced 400 rejections

Before to his international acclaim, Nikesh encountered 400 job rejections, which he credits for developing his resilience. His determination ultimately succeeded, and by 2024, the Wall Street Journal acknowledged him as the world's second-highest-paid CEO, highlighting his exceptional career trajectory.

In 2014, Nikesh departed from Google to join SoftBank, assuming the roles of president and COO, and receiving one of the most substantial compensation packages in Japan. Since June 2018, he has been leading Palo Alto Networks, positioning the cybersecurity firm as a dominant force within the global technology sector.

Palo Alto Networks growth under Nikesh Arora

During Arora’s tenure, Palo Alto Networks strategically pivoted towards cloud security and AI-driven cyber defense. Through more than ten strategic acquisitions, the company has evolved into a significant player in global cybersecurity, providing protection to governments, large corporations, and critical systems worldwide.

Under Nikesh’s leadership, Palo Alto Networks’ market capitalization exceeded $130 billion (Rs 11,60,00,00,00,00,000). He was recognised as one of the highest-compensated US CEOs in 2023, earning approximately $151 million, and Forbes included him among billionaire-ranking executives, acknowledging his significant financial influence and performance.

In 2023, Arora achieved the status of the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States, with earnings of approximately 151 million dollars. Prior to his tenure at Palo Alto Networks, he played a key role in supporting the growth of numerous companies, including Ola, Snapdeal, Oyo Rooms, Didi Chuxing, Coupang, and SoFi. Under his leadership, Palo Alto Networks is dedicated to safeguarding governments, businesses, and critical digital infrastructure globally.

Nikesh Arora's networth

Nikesh has held board positions at Richemont, Colgate-Palmolive, Bharti Airtel, and Uber. As of July 2025, his net worth was approximately $1.5 billion, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, supported by over 2.2 million Palo Alto Networks shares and additional holdings in Alphabet.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI;
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement