India currently ranks third worldwide in billionaire count, trailing only the United States and China. The billionaires from India oversee successful enterprises and enjoy a lavish lifestyle with luxury homes, private jets, yachts, and more. Among them is a self-made billionaire who started his career as a barber. Through years of hard work and unwavering determination, he built a thriving empire over three decades. Today, he owns more than 400 vehicles, including luxury models like the Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach, and various Jaguars, BMWs, Audis, and Ford Mustangs.

This article focuses on the inspiring journey of Ramesh Babu, an Indian billionaire with one of the country’s largest car collections. Based in Bengaluru, Ramesh Babu runs a successful car rental business. His entrepreneurial journey began in 1993 when he bought a Maruti Omni and rented it out for extra income. Today, he owns numerous high-end cars and has provided services to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

Ramesh Babu began working at the age of 13 to support his family, juggling multiple jobs, such as delivering newspapers and milk, while attending school. After his father passed away, he took over his father’s salon, balancing long hours at the shop with his studies. Despite financial challenges, he completed his diploma in electronics.

With help from his uncle, Ramesh Babu saved enough to purchase a Maruti Omni, which he began renting out. As his income grew, he added more vehicles to his fleet, initially driving them himself until he could hire drivers. In 2004, he made a significant leap by purchasing his first luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan, for around Rs 38 lakh. Over time, he entered the high-end market, acquiring luxury vehicles like the Mercedes Maybach and Rolls Royce Ghost, each valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. In March 2024, he reportedly expanded his collection with three new Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans.

Ramesh Babu leases his luxury cars to celebrities and prominent individuals through his company, Ramesh Tours & Travels. According to Zee News, his collection also includes a variety of affordable cars, vans, minibuses, and classic models. As per reports, Ramesh Babu’s estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.