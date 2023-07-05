Search icon
Meet man with Rs 75,600 crore net worth who donated Rs 1.7 lakh crore to charity, used to sell cooking oil, now...

He formed Wipro in the 1980s after the government asked for IBM's expulsion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Azim Premji: His father's name was Hashim Premji, a wealthy businessman.

Azim Premji is one of the richest Indian businessmen. He is a non-executive member of the company's board. He is known for taking Wipro towards the software business. He has received Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award.

His father's name was Hashim Premji, a wealthy businessman. In 1966, he came back to India from Stanford University as his father died suddenly. He quit his studies and took the helm of his father's business. The couple have two children -- Rishad and Tariq.

Azim Premji's personal net worth is a whopping 9.2 billion dollars (Rs 75,600 crore). His company's yearly revenue is more than that (10.4 billion dollars). 
Hashim Premji incorporated Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd, based at Amalner, a small town in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. It used to manufacture cooking oil and a soap called 787. He took charge of Wipro when he was just 21 years old. He diversified his company and entered into several products including toiletries, hair care soaps, baby toiletries, lighting products and hydraulic cylinders.

He formed Wipro in the 1980s after the government asked for IBM's expulsion. Wipro's valuation increased massively in the 1990s.

Interestingly, he completed his engineering degree in 1999 from the university through distance learning.
Not only rich, Azim Premji is India's biggest doner. 

In 2013, he signed a pledge to give away half of his total wealth. He donated 2.2 billion dollars to the Azim Premji Foundation that is focussed on education in India.

According to Forbes, he has given away 21 billion dollars to charity. This is over Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

In 2021 alone, he donated Rs 27 crore every day.

