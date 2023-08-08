Headlines

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

BJP responsible for 'fake letter' or its 'brother'?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s apparent jibe at HD Kumaraswamy

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Deadliest plants in the world

Weight loss tips: Korean food to lose belly fat

7 must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

As a young man, Dilip Suryavanshi never wanted to work for someone. His father was in the police force.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon has released its first quarter financial results. The construction giant's total sales in 3 months was Rs 2200 crore. Their net profit was Rs 12.31 crore. The results were announced months after the firm bagged an infrastructure project from the MP government worth Rs 700 crore. The company was founded by Dilip Suryavanshi. His partner, Devendra Jain, also has a very interesting growth story.

Dilip Suryavanshi is Chairman and Managing Director at Dilip Buildcon Ltd. He has a total experience of 44 years. He holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Jabalpur. He founded the company in 1987. It got incorporated in 2006. The original name of the firm was Dilip Builders. 

The company that constructs residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

As a young man, Suryavanshi never wanted to work for someone. His father was in the police force.

He joined his brother's soya bean factory in Bhopal after his studies in 1979. The business had to be closed down due to a drought.

He later started his construction company.

In 1995, he hired a 21-year-old engineer Devendra Jain. He later realised his importance and made him a partner with 31 percent stake in the business, reported Forbes. 

Jain did his engineering from Vikram University, Ujjain.

Both Suryavanshi and Jain are millionaires. 

According to Hurun list 2021, Jain's net worth was Rs 2300 crore. Suryavanshi's net worth was Rs 4100 crore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE