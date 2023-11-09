Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

He holds a master's in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, US.

Meet Madhukar B Parekh, who is chairman of Pidilite Industries. The company is best known for Fevicol and is India's leading maker of adhesives and sealants. Parekh joined the company in 1972 after a stint with Abbot Laboratories in the US.

The company was founded by his late father, Balvant Parekh, in 1959. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,25,000 crore as of November 9. The 76-year-old holds a master's in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, US. After this, he returned to India to join Pidilite. His full name is Madhukar Balvantray Parekh.

According to Forbes, Parekh has a real-time net worth of Rs 24,150 crore as of November 9. He is a Gold medallist alumnus of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), a premier chemical technology research institute in India. Parekh was ranked number 4 in the IIT entrance test but chose to study Chemical Engineering at Mumbai University.

He has over 40 years of experience. Under his guidance, Pidilite has acquired several companies to enter international markets and enhance its product portfolio and market presence.

The major brands of the company are Fevicol, Fevikwik, Dr Fixit and M-seal. He not only steered the company to become the market leader in the adhesives and sealants segment in India but has also taken the legacy overseas, towards making Pidilite a true Indian MNC.

