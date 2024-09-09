Meet man with polio, who used to sell snacks at roadside, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs 273900 crore, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Mistakes To Avoid When Leading A Company Through Digital Transformation – The Experience Of Nikhil Badwaik

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...

Honey Singh says Gulzar's song 'Beedi' is misogynistic while his lyrics don't objectify women: 'Mujhe kyun gaali...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man with polio, who used to sell snacks at roadside, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs 273900 crore, he is...

Lee Thiam Wah's 99 Speed Mart’s IPO raise US$531 million and boost his net worth to US$3.3 billion.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Meet man with polio, who used to sell snacks at roadside, now a billionaire with net worth of Rs 273900 crore, he is...
Lee Thiam Wah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Lee Thiam Wah success story: Lee Thiam Wah's extraordinary journey from selling snacks at a roadside stall to becoming one of Malaysia’s newest billionaires is a testament to his perseverance and business acumen. On Monday, the 60-year-old entrepreneur and owner of 99 Speed Mart, Malaysia's largest mini-market chain, witnessed a landmark event in his career. His company’s initial public offering (IPO) became the country’s biggest IPO in seven years, signaling a significant rebound in Malaysia’s stock market.

The IPO was a major success, raising an impressive US$531 million and elevating Lee’s net worth to an estimated US$3.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. On the first day of trading, shares of 99 Speed Mart Retail opened at 1.85 ringgit (US$0.39) per share, marking a 12.1% increase from the IPO price of 1.65 ringgit. The shares even peaked at 1.91 ringgit during the trading session. By mid-morning, over 3 million shares had already been traded, reflecting strong interest from both local and international investors.

Lee Thiam Wah's story is one of resilience and determination. Born in Klang, Malaysia’s largest port city, Lee grew up in a modest household with his father working as a construction worker and his mother running a hawker stall. He was one of 11 children, and a bout of polio left him disabled at a young age. His family’s financial constraints limited his formal education to just six years of schooling.

Despite these early hardships, Lee ventured into the business world by selling snacks from a roadside stall. In 1987, he took a significant step forward by opening his first grocery store. Over the years, his venture grew into 99 Speed Mart, which now boasts nearly 2,700 stores across Malaysia, establishing itself as a retail giant.

In addition to his success with 99 Speed Mart, Lee holds a significant stake in Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd. and has an interest in the company that franchises Burger King in Malaysia. With the substantial funds raised from the IPO, Lee plans to expand his mini-market chain further. His goal is to increase the number of 99 Speed Mart stores to around 3,000 within the next three years, as outlined in the company’s prospectus.

Lee Thiam Wah’s rise from humble beginnings to billionaire status not only highlights his exceptional entrepreneurial skills but also serves as an inspiring story of overcoming adversity and achieving great success in the competitive business world.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

'There can never be autonomy': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement ahead of J&K polls

'There can never be autonomy': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement ahead of J&K polls

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement