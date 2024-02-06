Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

The film was made at a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore and redefined Indian cinema in terms of VFX and cinematic brilliance.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has captivated the imagination of cinephiles worldwide with its groundbreaking cinematic extravaganza. While the spotlight often shines on the lead actors and director Ayan Mukerji, it's crucial to acknowledge the driving force behind the scenes – Namit Malhotra, the astute producer of this cinematic spectacle.

Ranked at an impressive 752 on the Hurun India Rich List 2022, boasting a fortune of Rs 1,700 crore, Namit Malhotra is not just a producer, but a he's a visionary shaping the landscape of visual effects, animation, and stereo conversion.



Namit Malhotra, the eldest son of renowned Bollywood film producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, inherits a rich cinematic legacy. His grandfather played a pivotal role in India's film history, contributing to one of the nation's first colour films in 1953, Jhansi Ki Rani. This familial connection to the world of cinema laid the groundwork for Namit Malhotra's profound journey in the industry.

Born on April 2, 1976, Malhotra's foray into the realm of visual effects began in 1995 when he enrolled in a computer graphics school. This pivotal moment laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to establish Video Workshop, an editing studio, with three of his teachers. From its modest beginnings in his father's garage, Video Workshop evolved into a powerhouse, completing projects ranging from television shows to music videos.



In 1997, Malhotra orchestrated a strategic merger, combining Video Workshop's expertise with Naresh Malhotra's Video Works, a film production equipment rental business, to create Prime Focus. This marked the genesis of a company that would revolutionise the visual effects landscape in India.

Under Malhotra's leadership, Prime Focus became one of the earliest to introduce scanning and recording systems in 2001 and a DI system in 2003.

A defining moment came in 2009 when Prime Focus, using Malhotra's proprietary View-D technology, converted 'Clash of the Titans' into 3D. This success set the stage for stereo conversions in several blockbuster movies, including 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' 'The Chronicles of Narnia,' and 'Transformers.'

In 2014, Malhotra orchestrated another game-changing move by merging Prime Focus World with Double Negative (DNEG), a London-based visual effects studio.