Twitter
Headlines

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill 2024, Lok Sabha to discuss Interim Budget

'Barbaad kar diya': Malvi Malhotra accuses Vikram Bhatt of non-payment of dues, Krishna Bhatt reacts

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

Uniform Civil Code bill to be presented in Uttarakhand assembly today: Key points to know

ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders' residences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

Meet man, turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, failing to pay salaries, got Rs 16000000000 from Mukesh Ambani

IND vs ENG: England team to leave India after loss in 2nd Test, reason is...

Indian billionaires who are college dropouts

Most Test runs in each batting position for India

Effects of drinking less water in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

The film was made at a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore and redefined Indian cinema in terms of VFX and cinematic brilliance.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has captivated the imagination of cinephiles worldwide with its groundbreaking cinematic extravaganza. While the spotlight often shines on the lead actors and director Ayan Mukerji, it's crucial to acknowledge the driving force behind the scenes – Namit Malhotra, the astute producer of this cinematic spectacle.

The film was made at a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore and redefined Indian cinema in terms of VFX and cinematic brilliance.

Ranked at an impressive 752 on the Hurun India Rich List 2022, boasting a fortune of Rs 1,700 crore, Namit Malhotra is not just a producer, but a he's a visionary shaping the landscape of visual effects, animation, and stereo conversion.

Namit Malhotra, the eldest son of renowned Bollywood film producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, inherits a rich cinematic legacy. His grandfather played a pivotal role in India's film history, contributing to one of the nation's first colour films in 1953, Jhansi Ki Rani. This familial connection to the world of cinema laid the groundwork for Namit Malhotra's profound journey in the industry.

Born on April 2, 1976, Malhotra's foray into the realm of visual effects began in 1995 when he enrolled in a computer graphics school. This pivotal moment laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to establish Video Workshop, an editing studio, with three of his teachers. From its modest beginnings in his father's garage, Video Workshop evolved into a powerhouse, completing projects ranging from television shows to music videos.

In 1997, Malhotra orchestrated a strategic merger, combining Video Workshop's expertise with Naresh Malhotra's Video Works, a film production equipment rental business, to create Prime Focus. This marked the genesis of a company that would revolutionise the visual effects landscape in India.

Under Malhotra's leadership, Prime Focus became one of the earliest to introduce scanning and recording systems in 2001 and a DI system in 2003. 

A defining moment came in 2009 when Prime Focus, using Malhotra's proprietary View-D technology, converted 'Clash of the Titans' into 3D. This success set the stage for stereo conversions in several blockbuster movies, including 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' 'The Chronicles of Narnia,' and 'Transformers.'

In 2014, Malhotra orchestrated another game-changing move by merging Prime Focus World with Double Negative (DNEG), a London-based visual effects studio.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Admit Card 2024: Know when, where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th admit cards online

Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

Maldives' two main opposition parties to boycott presidential statement by Muizzu on Feb 5

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, left home with kids, cracked UPSC in 1st try to become IAS at 24

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Ratan Tata, Adani, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, becomes highest placed Indian, No. 2 globally in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE