Motilal Oswal's journey from a small village to becoming a self-made billionaire and financial powerhouse highlights his determination and success in building Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Some people inherit wealth and legacy, while others carve their path through hard work and determination. Motilal Oswal belongs to the latter category. From humble beginnings in a small Rajasthan village to becoming a financial giant, his story inspires anyone dreaming of success. Today, Motilal Oswal lives in a lavish home near Mukesh Ambani’s iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai—a significant achievement for someone who started with modest means.

Early Life and Education

Motilal Oswal was born into a Jain family in Padru village, Barmer, Rajasthan, near India’s international border. His father was a grain trader, ensuring a comfortable upbringing for the family. However, instead of following the family trade, Motilal chose to pursue higher education. He studied at SPU Jain College in Falna before moving to Mumbai to become a Chartered Accountant.

A Life-Changing Friendship

In 1987, while staying in a Mumbai hostel, Motilal met Raamdeo Agarwal, a kindred spirit with a shared passion for entrepreneurship. This meeting laid the foundation for their collaboration, which would later revolutionize the Indian financial sector.

The Beginning of a Financial Empire

Motilal and Raamdeo started their professional journey by establishing an accounting firm. Their experience in finance soon led them to the Bombay Stock Exchange, where they worked as sub-brokers. This pivotal decision fueled their ambition to create something larger.

In 1989, they co-founded Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL). Their success was built on a clear division of roles—Raamdeo focused on research and finance, while Motilal took charge of customer relations, operations, and expansion. Their dedication and innovative approach made MOFSL a trusted name in the Indian financial sector.

Current Success

Motilal Oswal’s achievements reflect his vision and determination. Today, his net worth stands at approximately $1.9 billion (₹15,965 crores), making him one of India’s wealthiest individuals. In 2022, he purchased duplex apartments in Mumbai’s posh '33 South' tower for a staggering ₹1.48 lakh per square foot.

Motilal’s inspiring journey from Padru to Mumbai shows how dreams, coupled with hard work, can turn into extraordinary success.