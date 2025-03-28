He recalled visiting a moss garden on a hot summer day, where he noticed a gardener patiently removing dead moss using bamboo tweezers.

During the 130th commencement ceremony at Caltech, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had shared a thought-provoking story about perfectionism, inspired by a Japanese gardener in Kyoto. Huang recalled visiting a moss garden on a hot summer day, where he noticed a gardener patiently removing dead moss using bamboo tweezers. Curious about the seemingly endless task, Huang asked the gardener why he spent so much time on it. The gardener simply replied, “I have cared for my garden for 25 years. I have plenty of time.”

This experience left a lasting impact on Huang’s leadership style. The billionaire CEO, whose company Nvidia is now valued at over $3 trillion, embraced the gardener’s patience and dedication. He shared that he now starts his mornings by tackling his most important tasks and approaches daily challenges with the mindset of “having plenty of time.”

Huang is widely known as a demanding perfectionist. In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, he acknowledged that he is “not easy to work for” but defended his leadership style, arguing that extraordinary achievements require high standards.

Despite his tough reputation, Huang insists he is a “very nice boss” who is “universally loved.”

His story at Caltech’s commencement offered a valuable lesson on patience, dedication, and striving for excellence—qualities that have shaped both his career and Nvidia’s success.