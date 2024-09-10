Meet man whose first business failed, was drowned in debt of 6 crores, now runs Rs 1942 crore company, his business is..

Imagine your first business collapses, leaving you in crippling debt. Most people would give up. But not Amit Kumat, who faced this exact scenario and yet turned his next venture into a Rs 1942 crore company. His inspiring journey from a failed chemical manufacturing business to leading one of India’s most beloved snack brands, Pratap Snacks Limited, is a story of resilience, perseverance, and entrepreneurship at its finest.

Amit’s first business attempt was a chemical manufacturing company. But instead of success, it led him to debts amounting to Rs 6 crore. Yet, failure didn’t break his spirit. With determination, he gathered support from his brother and a close friend to start over in a different industry altogether: snacks.

In 2002, Amit ventured into the snacks market in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The trio set up Pratap Snacks Limited in a modest room, focusing on Indian staples like potato chips and namkeen. Their brand, Yellow Diamond, became a household name. From just three employees, the company has grown to employ over 750 people directly and more than 3,000 indirectly. Their distribution network now spans 24 states and one union territory.

Despite its humble beginnings, Pratap Snacks Limited’s revenue crossed Rs 421 crore in the financial year 2024, with the company now valued atRs 1942 crore. The success wasn’t overnight, but Amit’s persistence paid off. He turned what could have been a life-defining failure into one of India’s leading snack companies.