Meet man, whose first 17 startups failed, then built Rs 40000 crore business, he is...

IIT alums are renowned for their creativity, perseverance, and unconventional thinking. IIT graduates are currently in charge of some of the largest tech companies in the world. They are frequently hired by major players for well-paying positions. A small percentage of IITians go on to launch their own businesses, but the majority accept high-paying job offers. Ankush Sachdeva is one such IIT graduate who had the idea to launch his own company. Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, founded his own business following graduation. Even though the business did not succeed, Sachdeva persisted. Ankush Sachdeva started another business with the intention of succeeding, but it too failed.



In case you didn't know, ShareChat is an Indian audience-focused social networking platform. There are currently fifteen languages available on the platform: English, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali. Ankush Sachdeva saw the need for a vernacular social media platform that would facilitate user connection between users from India's smaller towns and cities, which led to the company's success.



Ankush Sachdeva did his schooling from Somerville School and joined IIT Kanpur for Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Computer Science. He graduated in 2015 and he also interned at Microsoft from May to July 2014. After failing to run a successful startup 17 times, Ankush Sachdeva joined hands with his two IIT-ian friends, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh, and collaborated on the Sharechat app, which was launched in October 2015. ShareChat, as of now, is valued at around 5 billion dollars which is more than Rs 40,000 crores (as of June 2022).