Meet man, whose father's net worth is Rs 45339 crore, left multibillion-dollar business empire to become monk, he is...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

Meet man, whose father's net worth is Rs 45339 crore, left multibillion-dollar business empire to become monk, he is...
Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, born into immense wealth as the son of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, was once expected to inherit his father’s multi-billion-dollar business empire, which spans industries such as telecom, media, oil, gas, real estate, and satellites. Ananda Krishnan, one of the richest men in Malaysia, who has networth of Rs Rs 45339 crore, he is also known for his philanthropic endeavors, often guided by his deep Buddhist faith, supporting causes related to education and humanitarian work.

However, Siripanyo took a different path. At the age of 18, he entered the monastic life, reportedly out of curiosity. What began as a temporary retreat soon evolved into a lifelong commitment. Today, over two decades later, he has fully embraced the ascetic life, renouncing his inheritance and dedicating himself to spiritual practice.
Ven. Ajahn Siripanyo is now the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery in Thailand.

His monastic journey, though largely private, has captured attention due to his unique background. Fluent in up to eight languages, he is known for his humility and deep spiritual insight. His teachings reflect the Theravada Buddhist tradition, emphasizing mindfulness, simplicity, and inner peace. Despite his father’s vast fortune, Siripanyo has chosen to lead a life of renunciation and service, embodying the very principles of Buddhism that his father cherishes.His story continues to inspire many, not only for his renunciation of material wealth but also for his commitment to living a life of spiritual fulfillment.

