Jeet’s leadership is driving innovation within the group, particularly through the development of the super app, which seeks to integrate services such as airports, energy, real estate, and finance.

Jeet Adani is a key figure in the Adani Group, founded by his father, Gautam Adani. He currently holds the position of Director at Adani Digital Labs and serves as Vice President of Group Finance, playing an integral role in shaping the strategy of the conglomerate.



Jeet pursued his education at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied engineering and applied sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019, starting his journey in the office of the Group CFO. This role allowed him to gain experience in capital markets, risk management, and corporate governance, providing a strong foundation for his future leadership positions.

In June 2020, Jeet took on the role of Director at Adani Airport Holdings, where he manages operations at one of India’s largest airports. A year later, in June 2021, he expanded his influence by becoming the Director of Adani Digital Labs. He leads the development of a super app aimed at improving customer engagement across the Adani Group’s diverse businesses.

Jeet’s leadership is driving innovation within the group, particularly through the development of the super app, which seeks to integrate services such as airports, energy, real estate, and finance. His goal is to create a cohesive and seamless experience for the Adani Group’s vast customer base.

Outside of his professional life, Jeet enjoys music and is an avid guitar player. He also has a passion for aviation and is working toward becoming a pilot, showcasing a range of personal interests beyond business.

In March 2023, Jeet got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad in 2024.

Jeet has been recognised for his contributions to business, earning a spot in The Economic Times’ 40 Under Forty list, which highlights India’s top young business leaders. His forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation reflect the influence of his father and position him as a significant player in the future of the Adani Group.