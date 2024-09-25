Twitter
Meet man, whose family lived in refugee camp, co-founded one of biggest companies, he is called father of....

'Father of Hardware in India' transformed a modest beginning into a remarkable career by co-founding HCL Technologies.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Meet man, whose family lived in refugee camp, co-founded one of biggest companies, he is called father of....
Ajai Chowdhry
Ajai Chowdhry who is often referred to as the 'Father of Hardware in India,' has an inspiring journey that highlights his significant contributions to the country’s IT sector. He began his career with a modest job that paid just Rs 600 per month, but his ambitions drove him to take a leap of faith into the world of technology. Born into a family that migrated from Pakistan during the Partition, Chowdhry faced early challenges, living in a refugee camp. His father was an IAS officer, which instilled in him the values of hard work and perseverance.

In 1976, Chowdhry became one of the six founding members of HCL Technologies, a company that would later become a cornerstone of India's IT landscape. Alongside notable figures like Arjun Malhotra and Shiv Nadar, Chowdhry and his team initially named the company 'Micro comp.' However, it was renamed Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) in 1970. With a modest starting capital of just Rs 1.8 lakh, HCL has grown tremendously over the years. According to companiesmarketcap.com, as of September 2024, HCL Technologies has a market cap of €51.31 Billion and is now one of India’s largest IT firms.

In the early days of HCL, Chowdhry was responsible for sales in South India, operating from Chennai. His leadership helped the company capture significant business opportunities in major hubs like Coimbatore. He later expanded HCL’s reach internationally, entering markets in China and Hong Kong. Chowdhry served as the Chairman of HCL from 1999 to 2012, guiding the company through its growth phase.

In recognition of his achievements, Chowdhry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors, in 2011. Beyond his corporate success, he has made substantial contributions as a mentor, educationist, and activist. He has served on the boards of esteemed institutions like IIT Hyderabad and IIT Patna and was the Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). Additionally, he is a member of the advisory board for semiconductors for the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

In 2021, Chowdhry co-founded the non-profit EPIC Foundation, further demonstrating his commitment to giving back to society and supporting the next generation of innovators. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in India's IT sector serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs and technologists.

