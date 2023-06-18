Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet man whose family couldn't afford slippers at one time, built Rs 7,000 crore company from…

The humble business tycoon's father was a landless farmer who struggled to even afford bare minimums. He and his siblings grew up on a meagre Rs 50 a week earned by their mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Meet man whose family couldn't afford slippers at one time, built Rs 7,000 crore company from…
Meet man whose family couldn't afford slippers, built Rs 7,000 crore company from… | Photo: Twitter

Thyrocare founder and MD A Veluman, who recently went viral, rose above poverty and hardship to become an extremely wealthy man running a billion-dollar firm. Velumani still takes the local train over costly cars if that is the need of the hour. 

 

 

The humble business tycoon's father was a landless farmer who struggled to even afford bare minimum clothing like pants and slippers for Velumani and his siblings. They grew up on a meagre Rs 50 a week earned by their mother. 

Despite limited access to education, Dr Velumani earned a degree in BSc. He landed his first job with a pharma firm making capsules near Coimbatore at a meagre pay. However, that too did not stay for long as the company failed after four years, leaving him unemployed. 

He then left for the city of opportunities, Mumbai, with Rs 400 in his pocket. He worked for BARC for 14 years before setting up Thyrocare with his PF money. From Rs 1 lakh at launch in 1996, his company touched a staggering worth of Rs 7,000 crore in 2021.

Velumani's stake skyrocketed to Rs 5,000 crore at the time, as per a Forbes report. He sold 66 percent of his stake to PharmEasy parent for Rs 4,546 crore that year. Thyrocare currently has a market cap of Rs 2,500 crore.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.