Meet man whose employees became millionaires after he sold his company, still has Rs 94620 crore net worth, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man whose employees became millionaires after he sold his company, still has Rs 94620 crore net worth, he is...

Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler turned 70 of his employees into millionaires when he sold his first start-up.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Meet man whose employees became millionaires after he sold his company, still has Rs 94620 crore net worth, he is...
Jay Chaudhry
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American billionaire and CEO of cloud-security firm Zscaler, is known for his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to immense success. His story isn't just about his wealth but also about the extraordinary impact he had on his employees when he sold his first start-up.

In the 1990s, Jay Chaudhry, along with his wife Jyoti, founded SecureIT, a cybersecurity company. They invested all their savings into this venture, taking a significant risk. However, their hard work paid off, and the company grew successful. What made Chaudhry stand out was his decision to share the company’s success with his employees. Thanks to the support of his investors, he was able to allocate equity—ownership shares—to his staff.

When Chaudhry decided to sell SecureIT to Verisign in 1998, the outcome was beyond what anyone could have anticipated. Not only did the sale secure Chaudhry’s future, but it also transformed the lives of his employees. Out of the 80 people working at SecureIT, 70 became millionaires through the sale. This means that a staggering 87.5% of his staff gained significant wealth, something that is rarely seen when a company changes hands.

The sale of SecureIT coincided with a surge in Verisign's stock prices, further boosting the financial gains of Chaudhry and his employees. Many of them used their newfound wealth to buy homes, cars, and even took time off to enjoy life. Chaudhry's decision to distribute equity among his employees was a way of acknowledging their hard work and dedication, as he believed that they were crucial to the company's success.

However, this prosperity wasn't without its challenges. When the dot-com bubble burst, Verisign's stock prices plummeted, and the fortunes of Chaudhry’s employees depended on when they sold their shares. Those who cashed out early enjoyed substantial gains, while those who waited faced the impact of the stock market crash.

Despite this setback, Jay Chaudhry continued to build on his success. After selling SecureIT, he went on to found four more companies—CoreHarbour, CipherTrust, AirDefence, and finally Zscaler in 2008. Zscaler, a cybersecurity firm that serves major corporations worldwide, went public in 2018 and is now listed on NASDAQ.

As of August 2024, Forbes reported Chaudhry’s net worth to be $11.3 billion (around Rs 10,000 crore). He and his family hold a 40% stake in Zscaler, underscoring his continued influence in the tech industry. Chaudhry’s journey from starting with nothing to becoming a billionaire, all while helping his employees achieve financial success, is a story of both business acumen and generosity.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement