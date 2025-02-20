Veeba Foods' products, such as mayonnaise and sauces, are staples in many Indian households. However, this success was hard-won, following a journey marked by multiple setbacks.

Meet man, whose business failed after years of hardwork, is now founder of famous food company worth Rs...

Viraj Bahl, founder of Veeba Foods, turned adversity into opportunity. After his restaurant business failed and he lost his home, he persevered. Today, his company is worth Rs 1000 crore. Bahl's success story is one of transformation, where he converted challenges into stepping stones. His journey was marked by multiple failures but ultimately led to building a household name in Indian food products.

As the founder of Veeba Foods, a leading Indian sauce manufacturer, Viraj Bahl has established himself as a prominent entrepreneur. Since its inception in 2013, Veeba has emerged as a significant player in the food industry.

Viraj Bahl’s education

Viraj Bahl pursued his early education at Delhi Public School in RK Puram, New Delhi, and later moved to Singapore to study Industrial Engineering at Singapore Polytechnic. Although Viraj Bahl initially pursued marine engineering, his heart was in entrepreneurship, leading him to eventually transition into the business world.

Viraj Bahl's journey

Viraj Bahl's exposure to the food industry began at a young age, influenced by his father, Rajiv Bahl, who owned Fun Foods. As a child, Viraj would often visit his father's factory, sparking his interest in industry. His first foray into the business was working at the Fun Foods stall at a Delhi trade fair.

Rajiv Bahl advised Viraj to gain financial stability before pursuing entrepreneurship. Viraj joined Fun Foods, a company renowned for its mayonnaise and sauce products, in 2002, leading the company to significant success. However, in 2008, Rajiv sold Fun Foods to Dr. Oetker for Rs 110 crore due to economic challenges. Although Viraj was disappointed, he prioritized his family's well-being. The sale sparked Viraj's determination to launch his own venture.

Following his departure from Fun Foods, Viraj Bahl ventured into the fast-food industry with "Pocket Full" in 2009. Despite initial expansion to six outlets, the business ultimately failed, forcing him to close all restaurants by 2013. Financially strained but undeterred, Viraj persevered, determined to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations.

In 2013, Viraj Bahl and his wife founded Veeba Foods, named after his mother Vibha Bahl. To fund the venture, Viraj sold his house and established the first factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Leveraging his industry expertise, he concentrated on producing premium sauces and dips. Veeba Foods has since grown into one of India's leading food processing companies, achieving a remarkable revenue of Rs1000 crore in 2023-24.