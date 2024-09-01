Meet man whose bad experience with doctor led him to start business, not from IIT, IIM, built India's largest chain of..

Singh did his early education in Delhi, and then shifted to Rashtriya Military School, Dehradun, and later to Nigeria. His father worked for a government officer in the education department and his mother was a school teacher.

Self-made success stories reinforce our beliefs in the unwavering power of dedication, hard work and passion.

One such inspirational success story is of Amarinder Singh, the founder of Clove Dental, which is India’s largest dental chain.

Singh then studied in the university, pursuing a five-year engineering program. After his graduation, in 1989 he worked as a plant manager. Thereafter, he went to the renowned Waterloo University, Canada, for his Masters in Engineering on a scholarship.

Later, he worked as a Supply Chain Manager in numerous prestigious companies in Canada like Proctor and Gamble, and Warner-Lambert Pharmaceuticals, and had a whopping salary.

Later, he completed his MBA from Harvard in 1998. Then, he shifted to San Francisco to start his venture, Simplexis, a B2B education venture, with his two friends from Harvard. He raised 35 million USD in March 2000, and was named in Time Magazine, but in 2002, they sold the business.

Later, in 2010 he took a transformational decision to move to India. This is when he noticed a gap in dental healthcare in India and a lack of awareness combined with his negative experience at a dentist, inspired him to start the first Clove Dental clinic by investing 1 million USD (Rs 7 crore).

"I was at the clinic for a tooth filling, and everything was going fine till I had to rinse and spit. That's when I saw the drain was dirty and unhygienic, I was disgusted to see the rot there. That drove me to venture into the market," said Singh in an interview.

"Dental care in India was lacking in various things such as infrastructure, hygiene, and sterilisation. I saw the majority of Indians need some form of dental care, but only ten per cent were going to a qualified dentist," he added.

He then established 600 dental clinics in 10 years and became a renowned dental care provider across India in just a few years. It was also featured as the Top Tech Driven Dental Chain by Times Business Awards 2023.

Presently, it has expanded into a nationwide 350+ clinic chain, with 35,000+ patients, and a turnover of over Rs 140 crore in 2019.

It is worth over $191M as on Dec 20, 2022.