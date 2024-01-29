Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why Indian Army introduces new fitness policy

Land-for-jobs scam: ED grills Lalu Prasad Yadav for over 9 hours in Patna

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

MP: Woman SDM killed by husband for not making him nominee in records

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries sets a new record, makes Rs 1020000000000 in just....

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

7 tips to control cholesterol as per Ayurveda

6 health benefits of walnut milk

7 foods to consume when feeling sad 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Sara Ali Khan hugs ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, gives him flying kiss in viral video, fans say 'Sartik should be back'

Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on being called 'fixed winner' of Bigg Boss 17: 'Mujhe lagta hai yeh…'

Business

Meet man whose 9 businesses failed, went into depression, now net worth of Rs 16713 crore, became first Indian to…

Anil Agarwal, a visionary who built a mining and metals empire worth Rs 99484 crore from a scrap metal business.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Edited by

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta, an amazing philanthropist who pledged to give away 75% of his wealth to charity. Everything began when Anil left his father's aluminium conductor manufacturing company in 1976 and moved to Mumbai as a scrap dealer, establishing an empire in copper, zinc, aluminium, and iron ore. He was asked to speak to the students at Cambridge University last year, and he talked about following your dreams. Let's dive into his life story and see how he overcame numerous setbacks to achieve his dreams.

Anil grew up in a Patna Marwadi family, where he was born. At the age of 19, he decided to expand his father's business and travelled to Mumbai to look for career opportunities. He attended Miller High School, but left when he was 15-year-old to work for his father.

The mining magnate started out as a scrap dealer in his teenage in 1970. "I spent my 20s and 30s struggling looking at others and wondering when I will get there one day and most importantly how after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up," he said, addressing the Cambridge students.

In 2003, he became the first person from India to list his business on the London Stock Exchange. His company, Vedanta, has a market cap of Rs. 99484 crore, and as of right now, he has a net worth of Rs. 16713 crore.

