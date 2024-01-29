Meet man whose 9 businesses failed, went into depression, now net worth of Rs 16713 crore, became first Indian to…

Anil Agarwal, a visionary who built a mining and metals empire worth Rs 99484 crore from a scrap metal business.

Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta, an amazing philanthropist who pledged to give away 75% of his wealth to charity. Everything began when Anil left his father's aluminium conductor manufacturing company in 1976 and moved to Mumbai as a scrap dealer, establishing an empire in copper, zinc, aluminium, and iron ore. He was asked to speak to the students at Cambridge University last year, and he talked about following your dreams. Let’s dive into his life story and see how he overcame numerous setbacks to achieve his dreams.

Anil grew up in a Patna Marwadi family, where he was born. At the age of 19, he decided to expand his father's business and travelled to Mumbai to look for career opportunities. He attended Miller High School, but left when he was 15-year-old to work for his father.

The mining magnate started out as a scrap dealer in his teenage in 1970. "I spent my 20s and 30s struggling looking at others and wondering when I will get there one day and most importantly how after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up," he said, addressing the Cambridge students.

In 2003, he became the first person from India to list his business on the London Stock Exchange. His company, Vedanta, has a market cap of Rs. 99484 crore, and as of right now, he has a net worth of Rs. 16713 crore.