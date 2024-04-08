Meet man who worked with his father at shop, became CEO of Rs 29787 crore company, resigned due to...

He is the founder of Rs 29787 crore market cap bank in India. He has more than 30 years of experience in microfinance, banking and others.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh is a well-known name in the banking industry. He is the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bandhan Bank. He has been in the position for the last nine years. He recently announced to step down from his position after the completion of his tenure in July 2024. The Kolkata-based bank has a market cap of Rs 29787 crore as of April 8. Ghosh is also the founder of Bandhan Bank.

In his resignation letter to the board, Ghosh said that the time has now come for him to assume a larger strategic role at the Bandhan group level. He has more than three decades of experience in microfinance, banking and others.

He used to work at his father's sweet shop in Tripura. After completing his education, he joined BRAC, Bangladesh’s largest NGO. After returning to India, Ghosh worked with several NGOs. Ghosh started an NGO named 'Bandhan' in 2001 and turned it into an NBFC in 2006. It finally became a universal bank in 2015.

Ghosh holds a master’s degree in Statistics. He has attended the HBS-ACCION Program on Strategic Leadership at Harvard Business School. "After leading the bank for almost a decade, including three consecutive tenures (9 years) as MD & CEO, I feel that the time has now come for me to assume a larger strategic role at Bandhan group level," Ghosh said in a letter addressed to the board.