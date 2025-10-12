Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore company in just 3 years, he is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore company in just 3 years, he is...

He pursued his higher education in engineering and later earned an MBA from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. After completing his education, Rahul moved to the United States for work. Read here to know how Rahul Singh established a business worth Rs 280 crores.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore company in just 3 years, he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you're determined to achieve something and aren't afraid of setbacks, you'll surely find success. A prime example of this was seen in Chhattisgarh. A young entrepreneur named Rahul Singh studied in a government school, but he had big dreams. He went to America for a job. But Rahul wanted to start his own business. Let's know more about Rahul Singh's journey.

Early life and education

Rahul Singh was born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and completed his schooling from a government school. He pursued his higher education in engineering and later earned an MBA from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. After completing his education, Rahul moved to the United States for work.

Rahul Singh's leap to entrepreneurship

Rahul worked in various companies in the US for 11 years but eventually decided to take the leap and start his own business. In 2020, he co-founded EcoSoul Home, a company that specializes in eco-friendly products made from natural materials like leaves and bamboo. Despite facing financial challenges, Rahul sold his house in the US to fund his venture.

Building a successful business

Rahul's company, EcoSoul Home, has achieved significant success in a short span of time. The company operates in multiple countries, including India, the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK. With over 150 manufacturing units worldwide, EcoSoul Home has become a leading player in the eco-friendly products market. The company's turnover is in crores, and it provides employment to over 120 people.

About EcoSoul Home

EcoSoul Home's products are made from natural materials and are environmentally friendly. The company's innovative approach has enabled it to expand its reach to over 3,800 stores in 11 countries. Rahul's vision is to continue growing his business while promoting sustainability and reducing waste. With his hard work and dedication, Rahul Singh has grown his company to millions. In just three years, he achieved a turnover of Rs 280 crore.

Inspiration for young entrepreneur

Rahul's journey is a testament to his perseverance and determination. Despite facing numerous challenges, he remained committed to his vision. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'
Haryana CM's BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter...'
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered..
Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match
Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Cr
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE