Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore company in just 3 years, he is...

He pursued his higher education in engineering and later earned an MBA from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. After completing his education, Rahul moved to the United States for work. Read here to know how Rahul Singh established a business worth Rs 280 crores.

If you're determined to achieve something and aren't afraid of setbacks, you'll surely find success. A prime example of this was seen in Chhattisgarh. A young entrepreneur named Rahul Singh studied in a government school, but he had big dreams. He went to America for a job. But Rahul wanted to start his own business. Let's know more about Rahul Singh's journey.

Early life and education

Rahul Singh was born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and completed his schooling from a government school. He pursued his higher education in engineering and later earned an MBA from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. After completing his education, Rahul moved to the United States for work.

Rahul Singh's leap to entrepreneurship

Rahul worked in various companies in the US for 11 years but eventually decided to take the leap and start his own business. In 2020, he co-founded EcoSoul Home, a company that specializes in eco-friendly products made from natural materials like leaves and bamboo. Despite facing financial challenges, Rahul sold his house in the US to fund his venture.

Building a successful business

Rahul's company, EcoSoul Home, has achieved significant success in a short span of time. The company operates in multiple countries, including India, the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK. With over 150 manufacturing units worldwide, EcoSoul Home has become a leading player in the eco-friendly products market. The company's turnover is in crores, and it provides employment to over 120 people.

About EcoSoul Home

EcoSoul Home's products are made from natural materials and are environmentally friendly. The company's innovative approach has enabled it to expand its reach to over 3,800 stores in 11 countries. Rahul's vision is to continue growing his business while promoting sustainability and reducing waste. With his hard work and dedication, Rahul Singh has grown his company to millions. In just three years, he achieved a turnover of Rs 280 crore.

Inspiration for young entrepreneur

Rahul's journey is a testament to his perseverance and determination. Despite facing numerous challenges, he remained committed to his vision.