Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam faces backlash for his disappointing innings on batting-friendly Multan pitch

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Meet man who worked at oil refinery to save money for his firm, now owns business worth Rs 80000 crore

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam faces backlash for his disappointing innings on batting-friendly Multan pitch

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam faces backlash for his disappointing innings on batting-friendly Multan pitch

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Bird that eats deadly snakes

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who worked at oil refinery to save money for his firm, now owns business worth Rs 80000 crore

Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's, turned a low-graded business plan into a billion-dollar fast food chain.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

Meet man who worked at oil refinery to save money for his firm, now owns business worth Rs 80000 crore
Todd Graves
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Todd Graves who is the founder of Raising Cane’s, had an unusual idea while studying at Louisiana State University in the 1990s—he wanted to open a fast food restaurant that served only chicken fingers. Although his business plan received the lowest grade in his class, Graves didn’t let that stop him. After graduating, he moved to California, where he worked long hours at an oil refinery, and later fished in Alaska to save money for his dream. His determination paid off, as he invested between $40,000 to $50,000 of his own savings and raised another $100,000 from friends, family, and a Small Business Administration loan.

In 1996, Graves finally opened his first Raising Cane’s restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Despite having no experience managing a business, he worked tirelessly from 8 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. every day to make it a success. Over time, Graves learned how to hire and train employees, and his business started to grow. Today, Raising Cane’s has more than 800 locations worldwide and earned $3.7 billion in sales last year.

Graves, now 52, owns more than 90% of the company and has no plans to sell it to outside investors. He wants to pass the business on to his children, hoping they will continue its growth and uphold the values he and his wife have instilled. His vision for Raising Cane’s is to expand globally while maintaining its focus on serving quality chicken finger meals, building a great team, and staying involved in the community. The company expects to hit $5 billion in sales by the end of 2024, as they celebrated their 28th anniversary this year.

Interestingly, Graves initially wanted to name the restaurant "Sockeye’s" after the fish he encountered in Alaska. However, after receiving advice from a friend, he chose to name it after his beloved dog, Raising Cane, who often visited the construction site of the first restaurant.

Todd Graves’ journey to success has earned him a spot on the Forbes 400 list, where he ranks as the 107th richest person in America, with an estimated net worth of $9.5 billion. This year, Graves will also bring his experience to "Shark Tank" as a Guest Shark in Season 16. He’s excited to share his insights with budding entrepreneurs and believes that business is about helping others succeed, not just making money. He understands the value of having someone believe in you, a lesson he hopes to pass on to future generations of business owners.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet couple who built Rs 3020000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…

Meet couple who built Rs 3020000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…

New Vande Bharat metro train undergoes successful trial: Check route, top speed and other important details

New Vande Bharat metro train undergoes successful trial: Check route, top speed and other important details

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

World's richest man Elon Musk offers THIS amount to people for supporting first...

World's richest man Elon Musk offers THIS amount to people for supporting first...

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement