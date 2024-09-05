Meet man who worked as salesman, then built India's 4th largest pharma company worth Rs 96703 crore, his net worth is...

In the early 1970s, a young man named Ramesh Juneja could often be spotted hopping on and off dusty UP Roadways buses, tirelessly traversing from one small town to another. To most, he was just another Medical Representative (MR), navigating the hardships of a modest job. Little did anyone know that this very man would one day lead one of India’s largest pharmaceutical empires, forever altering the landscape of affordable healthcare in the country.

Ramesh Juneja, born in 1955 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was the son of a middle-class family. After graduating with a degree in science, Ramesh began his career in 1974 at KeePharma Ltd, where his job as an MR required him to travel extensively, often enduring long hours to meet doctors. His daily journeys from Meerut to Purkaji by bus became a routine, as he worked hard to establish connections and familiarise doctors with the company’s medical products.

In 1975, Ramesh took a significant step forward in his career by joining Lupin Limited as a first-line manager. Over the next eight years, he gained invaluable insights into the pharmaceutical industry. It was during this time that he identified a crucial gap in the market: the need for affordable medicines. The turning point in his life came in 1983 when he witnessed a distressing scene at a local chemist shop—a customer, unable to afford his prescribed medicine, offering his silver jewellery as collateral. This moment struck a deep chord within Ramesh. The sight of someone sacrificing their valuables for essential medication left an indelible mark on him. He vowed to change this reality by creating affordable medicines that would never force anyone into such a predicament.

Driven by this newfound mission, Ramesh left his secure job and, along with a friend, founded Bestochem, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to producing affordable drugs. However, the venture struggled to gain traction, ultimately teaching him a valuable lesson in perseverance. Unfazed by this setback, Ramesh regrouped with his brother, Rajeev Juneja, and in 1994, they launched Mankind Pharma with an initial investment of just ₹50 lakh. The company’s focus was clear—cost-effective medicines accessible to all. By the end of its first year, Mankind Pharma had already achieved a valuation of ₹4 crore.

The success of Mankind Pharma was not instantaneous; it was the result of Ramesh’s relentless dedication to affordability and his strategic, aggressive marketing. What some may perceive as rapid growth was actually a meticulously planned and executed strategy. Today, Mankind Pharma stands as India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company, with a market cap nearing Rs 96703 crore.

Among the company’s flagship products are household names like Manforce condoms, Prega News, Unwanted 72, and Gas-O-Fast. Last May, Mankind Pharma went public, with its IPO experiencing a 74% surge in stock value, further solidifying the company’s industry dominance.