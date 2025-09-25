Meet man, who worked as Product manager with Netflix, Facebook, quit his high paying paying job in US, returned India due to...

Amid the race among Indians to move to US, UK, Canada and other western nations to pursue higher education and secure a high-paying job, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur is going viral on social media for doing the exact opposite.

Amid the race among Indians to move to US, UK, Canada and other western nations to pursue higher education and secure a high-paying job, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur is going viral on social media for doing the exact opposite. Navneeth Ramprasad worked with top companies, including Netflix and Facebook, had a high-paying job in the United States, but he chose to leave all this behind. Why?

Navneeth Ramprasad decided to move back to India as he started concerning more about his parents' health who were struggling with diabetesm joint pain. While in the era, where everyone are targeting the Gen Z audiences, he decided to do something for India’s ageing population. He decided to build a startup in Healthcare to provide help to elders, that has won many hearts on the internet.

On his LinkedIn post, he wrote, “Great teams. Great comp. Great resume. But none of that helped when my parents were struggling with diabetes, joint pain, and post-surgery weakness, and had no structured healthcare system to actually get better."

Navneeth Ramprasad's startup 'Praan Health'

Navneeth Ramprasad pursued his engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University. He later did his master’s at Syracuse University in the US. He began his career as a software engineer, later becoming a product manager with companies including Wells Fargo, Meta. Before building his statup, he was a Lead Product Manager at Netflix in California. However, as he mentioned he had a great resume, but he chose to build his own health startup.

Ramprasad then build 'Praan Health' in Novemeber 2024. He described it as a “family-led healthcare platform” that supports elderly people in managing chronic conditions. His services has already helped 1000 aged men and women in dealing with issues like diabetes and post-cancer recovery.

On his LinkedIn he wrote, "Do bachelors in India, move to the US (or UK, AU, EU) for masters, get a job in tech, work hard, get H1B, Green Card in progress, forever, visit India once a year in December, parents seem okay, they say “all is fine” on every call, but aging doesn’t show up in FaceTime, …until it does, Blood sugar spikes, BP meds changed again, Leg pain. Forgetfulness, Another fall, Another hospital visit, Another rushed flight back home."

"I know, because that was me. And that’s millions of us. So I left my tech job and built Praan. A full-stack care platform for aging parents. With physicians, strength experts, care protocols, and real human guidance, not just apps. Because love from afar isn’t enough. They need visibility, action, and support, not just concern. And we, the children, need peace of mind before the next emergency. If this hits home, I see you. We’re building this for you. Let’s make sure no one has to book a flight to fix what could’ve been prevented months ago," he added.

“This isn’t a job. This is my fuel. And we’re just getting started, " he said on LinkedIn.

Social Media reacts

Many people on social media praised his initiative. One user said, 'Good job! These days, Indian cities like Bengaluru fortunately have excellent support systems for the elderly. For a reasonable price, people can age at home with any level of assistance they need. I was very impressed when I saw this first hand with many families.'

Another said, 'Aging isn’t visible on FaceTime, but care needs to be.' Third said, 'This is a predicament for not just children who live abroad but also within India but far off. Great initiative.'