Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Pakistan make big changes in squad after embarrassing 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in 1st Test

ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

10 captivating images of space objects captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope 

10 captivating images of space objects captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope 

8 animals that cry like humans

8 animals that cry like humans

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

9 times Bollywood stars got replaced due to shocking reasons

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya reveals why he took break from acting, rejected movies, TV shows: 'Main bhi...' | Exclusive

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power S2 review: Improved narrative brings Tolkien's lore to life, yet remains 'unpoetic'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Balvant Parekh also known as Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, was born in Mahuva, Gujarat. During the freedom movement, Parekh, as the country's youth, also participated in the struggle for freedom before deciding to study law.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Self-made success stories are a testament to the unflinching power of determination, hard work and passion. One such motivational story is of Balvant Parekh, a law graduate, a book lover, a peon, and a freedom fighter, who became a successful entrepreneur in post-independence India. Parekh founded the billion-dollar company Pidilite Industries, the company behind Fevicol, and is known as 'The Fevicol Man of India.' He was also a man with philanthropic values who established two schools, a college and a hospital in Mahuva, Gujarat.

Balvant Parekh also known as Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, was born in Mahuva, Gujarat. During the freedom movement, Parekh, as the country's youth, also participated in the struggle for freedom before deciding to study law. He was part of the Quit India movement, but he studied law because of family pressure. 

Even though he passed the Bar Council Exam and completed a law degree, his inkling was still in business. Living in a factory basement with his wife and working as a peon, he battled numerous hardships. 

Thereafter, he got a chance to visit Germany and there he acquired business knowledge. In Mumbai, he and his brother founded Parekh Dyechem Industries. They made the adhesive known as Fevicol. 

In 1959, Fevicol was introduced in India. The business turned its name to Pidilite Industries in the same year. Fevicol got popular as an approachable glue designed specifically for carpenters. Pidilite Industries started as a single small shop and eventually diversified to rule the Indian market. Presently, the company is worth over Rs 145000 crore.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Market cap of this big company of Mukesh Ambani is less than money deposited in Jan Dhan Yojana, the amount is Rs...

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya share kiss; touch actress's feet at their engagement

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya share kiss; touch actress's feet at their engagement

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement