Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Self-made success stories are a testament to the unflinching power of determination, hard work and passion. One such motivational story is of Balvant Parekh, a law graduate, a book lover, a peon, and a freedom fighter, who became a successful entrepreneur in post-independence India. Parekh founded the billion-dollar company Pidilite Industries, the company behind Fevicol, and is known as 'The Fevicol Man of India.' He was also a man with philanthropic values who established two schools, a college and a hospital in Mahuva, Gujarat.

Balvant Parekh also known as Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh, was born in Mahuva, Gujarat. During the freedom movement, Parekh, as the country's youth, also participated in the struggle for freedom before deciding to study law. He was part of the Quit India movement, but he studied law because of family pressure.

Even though he passed the Bar Council Exam and completed a law degree, his inkling was still in business. Living in a factory basement with his wife and working as a peon, he battled numerous hardships.

Thereafter, he got a chance to visit Germany and there he acquired business knowledge. In Mumbai, he and his brother founded Parekh Dyechem Industries. They made the adhesive known as Fevicol.

In 1959, Fevicol was introduced in India. The business turned its name to Pidilite Industries in the same year. Fevicol got popular as an approachable glue designed specifically for carpenters. Pidilite Industries started as a single small shop and eventually diversified to rule the Indian market. Presently, the company is worth over Rs 145000 crore.