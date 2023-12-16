Headlines

Meet man who worked as office boy at Infosys, earned Rs 9000 as salary, is now CEO of…

At the Infosys guest house, he oversaw providing room service, tea, and water to visitors.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Those with a strong will and unwavering determination always achieve, regardless of the number of challenges they face along the way. The success story of Dadasaheb Bhagat is a perfect illustration of this.  

Dadasaheb Bhagat hails from Beed, Maharashtra. Bhagat left his village and settled in Pune after finishing high school to pursue a job. He had completed an ITI diploma programme and was earning approximately Rs 9,000 a month as a room service boy. 

Rather than going for an industrial job, he joined an Infosys guest house. He was in charge of the room service, tea, and water for guests at the Infosys guest house.

While employed at Infosys, he developed an interest in the industry and saw the importance of software. Though Bhagat was fascinated by the corporate world, he was aware that he would never be accepted without a college degree. 

He was encouraged to pursue his interests in animation and design while weighing his options. He went to his animation classes in the evening and worked throughout the day. After completing the course, Bhagat was offered a "real job" in Mumbai, which he eventually took before moving to Hyderabad.

Bhagat started studying Python and C++ while working for a Hyderabad-based design and graphics company. He realised that it was time-consuming to create multiple visual effects and that it would be great to have a library of reusable templates. His idea expanded, and he started selling these design templates online.

Unfortunately, Bhagat got in a car accident. While confined to a bed, Bhagat quit his job and started spending all of his time building his design libraries. His first company, Ninthmotion, was founded in that same year. He eventually served over 6,000 clients worldwide in a short amount of time, including well-known companies like BBC Studios and the 9XM music channel.

Bhagat decided to create a website that is similar to Canva for online graphic design. That gave rise to Bhagat's second business, DooGraphics. Users can use the platform's simple drag-and-drop interface to build designs and templates. However, he was forced to stop operating in Pune and move to his village in Beed, Maharashtra due to the COVID-19-induced shutdown. Because his village lacked a decent infrastructure, Bhagat had to make temporary preparations and set up a shop in a hilly cattle shed with a good 4G network reception.

Along with his few friends, whom he had personally trained in animation and design, Bhagat started working out of the shed. Not long after, DooGraphics started training more village kids, and business was underway.

After just six months, the company boasted 10,000 active customers, most of them from Bangalore, Delhi, and Maharashtra, with a tiny percentage also hailing from Japan, Australia, and the UK. Bhagat aims to make DooGraphics, a programme that is developed in India, the largest design portal globally to assist PM Modi's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" agenda.

