N Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata Group — has an inspiring story of success. He started from very humble beginnings and today leads one of India’s biggest and most respected business groups. His journey became even more special when Ratan Tata, the legendary leader of Tata Group who stepped down from active leadership, chose Chandrasekaran as his successor.

Born in 1963 in a simple farming family in Mohanur, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, N Chandrasekaran completed his early schooling in a government school. He went on to study Applied Sciences at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and then earned his Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

His professional journey with the Tata Group began in 1987 when he joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern. He worked hard, moved up the ladder quickly, and became the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2007. Just two years later, in 2009, he was appointed CEO of TCS at the age of 46.

Throughout his career, Chandrasekaran worked closely with Ratan Tata, who trusted him deeply. Ratan Tata not only became his mentor but also a close friend. After Ratan Tata’s retirement, he chose Chandrasekaran to take the group forward.

Recently, at the 25th ET Awards for Corporate Excellence, Chandrasekaran shared an emotional memory of Ratan Tata. He spoke about how, despite health issues, Ratan Tata would personally greet him and see him off every time they met. It showed the legendary industrialist’s humility and care for others.

Today, N Chandrasekaran’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million (approximately ₹855 crore). He reportedly earns over ₹100 crore annually. He lives in a luxurious duplex flat in Mumbai worth ₹98 crore, located near Mukesh Ambani’s famous Antilia mansion.

From working in fields as a young boy to becoming one of the top business leaders in India, N Chandrasekaran’s journey is truly inspiring.