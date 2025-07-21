Meet man, who washed utensils for Rs 18, now owns Rs 3000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...

Over six years, his salary increased from Rs 18 to Rs 200, and he was eventually promoted from waiter to restaurant manager. Let's know more about this man who now owns an empire of Rs 300 crore.

Rags-to-riches tales never fail to inspire, but the extraordinary journey of one young man from Karnataka truly stands out as a remarkable exception. We've heard many amazing stories of people overcoming adversity, but this man's path to success is uniquely exceptional. This is the incredible story of Jayaram Banan, who once wash dirty untensils for Rs 18 now he is know as the "Dosa King of North."

Jayaram Banan hails from the coastal town of Udupi, Karnataka. Born into a simple household, he was not good in stidies from his intial chilhood days. After failing a school exam at the age of 13, Jayaram made a life-changing decision—he left home with just a few rupees he secretly borrowed from his father's pocket, chasing a dream far beyond his village.

Jayaram Banan's journey in Mumbai

In 1967, with no plan and limited money, Jayaram boarded a train to Mumbai. The bustling city offered little comfort, but he managed to find a job at a restaurant. With no prior skills, he started from the very bottom—washing dishes and cleaning tables—for a meagre salary of Rs 18 a month.

Jayaram's dedication paid off. Over six years, his salary increased from Rs 18 to Rs 200, and he was eventually promoted from waiter to restaurant manager. During this time, he observed how South Indian food was gaining popularity in Mumbai, which sparked an idea for his future.

Jayaram Banan moved to Delhi for learning new skills

Jayaram took another leap of faith in 1974 and moved to Delhi, where South Indian food was still a novelty. He began by managing a canteen, learning how to handle food operations in a different market. This hands-on experience prepared him for his next big step—launching his own restaurant.

The Launch of Sagar Restaurant

Jayaram opened his first restaurant, Sagar, in Defence Colony, Delhi, in 1986. On its very first day, the restaurant earned Rs 408. While modest, it was enough to show that people were eager for authentic South Indian cuisine in North India. As the restaurant gained popularity, Jayaram opened a second outlet in Delhi's Lodhi Market.

What is story of Sagar Ratna

Despite selling dishes for 20 per cent higher than competitors, the quality and taste kept customers coming back. This laid the foundation for his successful brand Sagar Ratna, which soon became a household name. Sagar Ratna expanded rapidly—first across Delhi, then to other parts of North India. Today, it operates over 90 outlets in India and abroad, including locations in Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok.

In 2001, Jayaram also launched another restaurant chain, Swagat. This further solidified his position as a leading entrepreneur in the food industry.

The Dosa King of the North

Jayaram Banan's dosas and sambar were so popular that people would queue for several kilometers to eat there. Today, Jayaram Banan is widely known as "the Dosa King of the North". His empire, valued at over Rs 300 crore, as per Financial Express, stands as a shining example of how grit and determination can turn even a dishwasher into a successful entrepreneur.

His story continues to inspire countless dreamers across India. His journey from a dishwasher to a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the power of hard work and determination.