Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Imagine being turned down for a job by one of India's most successful business leaders, only to go on and build a company worth Rs 807,046 crore. This is the extraordinary story of Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, who once faced rejection from Wipro's Azim Premji—a decision Premji later regretted deeply.

Narayana Murthy, born on August 20, 1946, in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, was an IIT graduate with a passion for technology and innovation. Early in his career, Murthy applied for a job at Wipro, hoping to work under Azim Premji, a towering figure in India's IT landscape. However, Premji rejected his application, a move that would unknowingly set the stage for one of the most remarkable success stories in the global IT industry.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Murthy shared in an interview, "Azim once told me that one of the biggest mistakes he committed was not to hire me." Had Premji given him the opportunity, Murthy's journey might have taken a different turn. Instead, this rejection fueled his determination to create something monumental.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys with a modest capital and a grand vision. Over the next few decades, under his leadership, Infosys grew into a global IT powerhouse, competing directly with the likes of Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Today, Infosys boasts a market capitalization of Rs 807046 crore, while Murthy himself has amassed a net worth of Rs 44460 crore.

Murthy's contributions to the IT sector have earned him recognition as the "father of the Indian IT sector." His leadership and vision have not only transformed Infosys into a global giant but have also made him one of the most respected entrepreneurs in the world. Despite his retirement, he continues to inspire countless aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that sometimes, rejection is just the first step toward success.