Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

'Existing laws strong enough, implement...': Centre tells West Bengal CM Banerjee amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

Murthy co-founded Infosys with a modest capital and a grand vision. Over the next few decades, under his leadership, Infosys grew into a global IT powerhouse, competing directly with the likes of Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Meet man who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…
Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Imagine being turned down for a job by one of India's most successful business leaders, only to go on and build a company worth Rs 807,046 crore. This is the extraordinary story of Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, who once faced rejection from Wipro's Azim Premji—a decision Premji later regretted deeply.

Narayana Murthy, born on August 20, 1946, in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, was an IIT graduate with a passion for technology and innovation. Early in his career, Murthy applied for a job at Wipro, hoping to work under Azim Premji, a towering figure in India's IT landscape. However, Premji rejected his application, a move that would unknowingly set the stage for one of the most remarkable success stories in the global IT industry.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Murthy shared in an interview, "Azim once told me that one of the biggest mistakes he committed was not to hire me." Had Premji given him the opportunity, Murthy's journey might have taken a different turn. Instead, this rejection fueled his determination to create something monumental.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys with a modest capital and a grand vision. Over the next few decades, under his leadership, Infosys grew into a global IT powerhouse, competing directly with the likes of Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Today, Infosys boasts a market capitalization of Rs 807046 crore, while Murthy himself has amassed a net worth of Rs 44460 crore.

Murthy's contributions to the IT sector have earned him recognition as the "father of the Indian IT sector." His leadership and vision have not only transformed Infosys into a global giant but have also made him one of the most respected entrepreneurs in the world. Despite his retirement, he continues to inspire countless aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that sometimes, rejection is just the first step toward success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

This star was brutally murdered by hammer, was chopped into 15 pieces, murderer then hid her body in...

This star was brutally murdered by hammer, was chopped into 15 pieces, murderer then hid her body in...

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement