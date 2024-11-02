Meet man who was once rejected by the Wipro owner Azim Premji for job and now he is transforming his company into a global IT powerhouse.

Imagine facing rejection from one of India's leading business figures, only to go on and build a billion-dollar company from scratch. This is the remarkable journey of Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, better known as N.R. Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys. Today, Infosys is valued at a whopping Rs 807046 crore, but it all started after a rejection from Wipro’s Azim Premji—one of the country’s most iconic industrialists, who later admitted that this decision was among the biggest mistakes of his career.

Born on August 20, 1946, in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, Narayana Murthy grew up with a passion for learning and technology. He graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and was eager to make his mark in the emerging IT field. Early in his career, Murthy applied for a job at Wipro, hoping to join and learn from Azim Premji, a respected figure in the Indian IT world. However, his application was turned down—a moment that could have discouraged him but instead sparked a drive within him to build something of his own.

Reflecting on this critical turning point years later, Murthy revealed that Azim Premji himself expressed regret over the decision, once telling Murthy that not hiring him was one of the “biggest mistakes” he’d ever made. This unexpected setback drove Murthy’s determination to create a company that would change the face of India’s IT industry. In 1981, along with six other engineers and a small amount of capital, Murthy co-founded Infosys. His vision was clear: he wanted to build a company that could stand toe-to-toe with global IT giants.

Under Murthy's leadership, Infosys achieved tremendous growth over the years, transforming from a modest start-up into a leading global technology services provider. Today, Infosys stands as one of India’s largest IT firms, with a market capitalization of Rs 807046 crore. Murthy’s personal net worth has also soared, now standing at an impressive Rs 41500 crore.

Widely regarded as the "father of the Indian IT sector," Murthy’s contribution to the technology industry has been immense. His story is a reminder of how rejection can sometimes be the spark that ignites a greater purpose. Even after retirement, Narayana Murthy remains an influential figure in the world of business, inspiring countless entrepreneurs around the world to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles. His journey from rejection to revolutionary success is a testament to the power of resilience and vision in shaping the future.