Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

MUDA scam: ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in money laundering case

Is your child struggling with depression? How to identify hidden signs, what steps to take?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing

Google paid USD 2.7 billion to rehire AI genius Noam Shazeer who is the co-founder of Character.AI to lead its next-generation AI efforts.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

Meet man who was rehired by Google for Rs 22625 crore after he did this thing
Noam Shazeer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant move for the world of artificial intelligence, Google has reportedly paid a staggering USD 2.7 billion to rehire Noam Shazeer, a software engineering genius who left the tech giant in 2021. Shazeer, who joined Google in 2000, played a crucial role in its AI developments. However, he parted ways with the company after his request to release a chatbot, which he had developed with fellow engineer Daniel De Freitas, was rejected. This news was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

After leaving Google, Shazeer and De Freitas went on to establish Character.AI, which rapidly became one of the most talked-about AI startups in Silicon Valley. The company reached an impressive $1 billion valuation just last year, showcasing its potential and the high demand for its AI innovations. Google, recognizing the talent and groundbreaking technology Shazeer had created, announced his return along with De Freitas, both of whom will join Google's AI unit, DeepMind.

To facilitate this major return, Google struck a licensing deal worth USD 2.7 billion with Character.AI, allowing immediate access to its intellectual property. This arrangement bypasses the need for waiting on lengthy regulatory approvals and provides Google with the technology necessary to remain competitive in the AI space. The deal not only secures Shazeer’s return but also positions Google to leverage the innovative AI advancements Character.AI has been working on.

According to the Wall Street Journal, many within Google view Shazeer’s return as a pivotal factor in the decision to acquire Character.AI. Even former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has long recognized Shazeer’s potential. Back in 2015, Schmidt remarked that Shazeer had the capability to build AI models with human-level intelligence. This vision became even clearer when, in 2017, Shazeer developed Meena, an advanced chatbot capable of holding conversations on a wide range of topics. Shazeer had so much confidence in Meena that he once predicted it would eventually replace Google’s search engine. However, at the time, Google’s leadership was hesitant to release it due to concerns over safety and fairness.

Now that Shazeer has rejoined Google, he is set to lead the development of Gemini, the company’s next-generation AI model. This project is part of Google's broader efforts to compete with industry rivals such as OpenAI and its popular ChatGPT. By bringing Shazeer back into the fold, Google is reinforcing its position in the rapidly evolving AI industry, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in artificial intelligence.

According to the report, Noam Shazeer, who previously criticized Google for being overly cautious in its approach to AI development, is now one of the three key leaders spearheading the creation of Gemini, the next version of Google's advanced AI technology. As part of the deal, Shazeer has reportedly earned hundreds of millions from his stake in Character.AI.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

'Main bacho ko akele bhi paal skti hu': Ritu Rathee on separation rumors with Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement