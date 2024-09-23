Twitter
The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle’s Perspective

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

‘He challenged us to…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety: Krupal Shah's Innovations in Satellite Communications and Emergency Services

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

As the CEO and senior partner of Rare Enterprises, a firm founded by the legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sheth has been at the helm of significant investment decisions that shaped the firm's success

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...
Utpal Sheth
Utpal Sheth, the man behind some of the most strategic moves in India’s financial sector, just acquired a luxury apartment worth Rs 123.3 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Worli. Yet, this is more than just a real estate deal—it’s a reflection of Sheth's rise from a financial strategist to a mogul in his own right.

The new apartment is nestled on the 54th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West, one of Mumbai’s premier residential towers. With over 15,735 square feet of living space, including a massive 884-square-foot balcony, Sheth’s residence offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city skyline. The transaction, finalised on September 15, included seven parking spaces and a Rs 7.39 crore stamp duty. The towering complex is luxurious, boasting 66 and 90 floors with options ranging from duplexes to penthouses.

As the CEO and senior partner of Rare Enterprises, a firm founded by the legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sheth has been at the helm of significant investment decisions that shaped the firm’s success. Under Jhunjhunwala's mentorship, he developed sharp financial acumen, positioning Rare Enterprises as a key player in the market. Today, with a market cap of Rs 4373.24 crore, the firm remains a force in the Indian financial sector, thanks in no small part to Sheth’s leadership.

Sheth’s journey started at Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. The rigorous curriculum and strong industry network laid the groundwork for his future success. His education, combined with his sharp business instincts, has propelled him to a net worth exceeding Rs 107.9 crore.

With each strategic move, Utpal Sheth continues to solidify his legacy—not just as Jhunjhunwala’s right-hand man but as a force in his own right.

