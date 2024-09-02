Twitter
Meet man, who was once world's richest person, earns Rs 10.90 crore daily, is now set to bring...

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after raid at his Delhi house

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Netflix India's content head summoned over IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row

Maruti Suzuki cuts down prices of these cars, check new rates here

Business

Meet man, who was once world's richest person, earns Rs 10.90 crore daily, is now set to bring...

The man, known for his philanthropic efforts in health and sustainability, continues to push forward in his quest for a cleaner, more sustainable future

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Meet man, who was once world's richest person, earns Rs 10.90 crore daily, is now set to bring...
Bill Gates is bringing major changes to the small town of Kemmerer, Wyoming, with a population of just 2,400. His company, TerraPower, has started building what Gates calls "the most advanced nuclear facility in the world" in this remote community.

The facility, known as a Natrium plant, represents a new generation of nuclear power. It promises to be safer, cheaper, and more efficient than traditional nuclear power plants, providing clean, zero-carbon energy. This project marks a significant shift for Kemmerer, which was once known for its coal plant.

The Natrium plant is expected to create 1,600 jobs for skilled workers, giving a big boost to the local economy. As a result, new businesses and housing developments are popping up to support the growing population. Bill Gates described the project as a major milestone for the local economy, America's energy independence, and the fight against climate change.

TerraPower, founded by Gates in 2008, aims to revolutionise how nuclear power is generated in the US and worldwide. The Kemmerer plant is set to begin operations by 2030, with an expected cost of up to $4 billion, half of which is funded by the US Department of Energy. This is notably lower than the $35 billion spent on the recent expansion of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle.

Gates, known for his philanthropic efforts in health and sustainability, continues to push forward in his quest for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

