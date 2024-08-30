Meet man, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, now lives in rented house in...

On Instagram and X, Gautam Singhania posted a photo of himself and his father, Vijaypat Singhania. Months after his father's accusation that his son had stolen everything from him, the billionaire released this picture. Although most people are familiar with Gautam Singhania as the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group, which is valued at approximately Rs 11539 crore on the market, fewer people are aware of his father Vijaypat Singhania, who was formerly wealthier than Gautam Adani, Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and others.

Leading the entire Raymond empire, Vijaypat Singhania was among the wealthiest individuals in India. Following the death of his uncle GK Singhania, Singhania assumed leadership of Raymond. Vijaypat Singhania was embroiled in a family dispute at an early age. After the death of his uncle, Raymond was allegedly attempted to be taken over by Singhania's other cousins.

Singhania established new heights for the Raymond empire. When he was aiming high, he was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other people who were much younger. Prior to considering the prospect of splitting the Raymond Group between his two sons, everything was going well for him. Nevertheless, Madhupati Singania, one of his sons, severed his family ties by relocating to Singapore. After that, Gautam Singhania took over the Raymond group.



Gautam Singhania removed his father from his own home after a few years. The relationship between the father and son began to deteriorate when Singhania transferred all of his company's shares into Gautam's name. Vijaypath Singhania stated in a Business Today interview that he is currently finding it difficult to support himself and maintain his standard of living.



In addition to being a successful businessman, Vijaypath Singhania is a passionate pilot who regards JRD Tata, Ratan Tata's kin, as an inspiration. In addition, he was proposed to replace Narayana Murthy as Chairman of the Governing Council at the IIMA until 2012.