Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

In a city where the air buzzes with the energy of startups and innovation, one man stands at the pinnacle of wealth and influence—a figure whose name resonates not just in Bengaluru, but across the globe. Who is this man? None other than Azim Premji, once the richest and is undisputed czar of the Indian IT industry, whose fortune has made him the richest person in Bengaluru and one of the wealthiest individuals in India.

Bengaluru, the IT and startup capital of India, has once again proved its mettle, with 100 of its wealthiest citizens making it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. The city, now home to 27 billionaires, ranks fourth in the country for housing India's richest individuals, surpassing other major cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune. However, it is Azim Premji, the chairman of Wipro, who reigns supreme among them all.

Premji, at 79, commands a net worth of Rs 9,48,26 crore, solidifying his position as the richest person in Bengaluru and the ninth richest in India. His journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born into a prominent business family in Bombay, Premji's father, known as the Rice King of Burma, chose to stay in India post-independence, laying the foundation for what would become an empire. Premji, a Stanford-educated engineer, transformed Wipro from a small hydrogenated cooking fat company into a global IT powerhouse, guiding it through four decades of diversification and exponential growth.

But Premji's influence extends far beyond his corporate achievements. His philanthropy is legendary, with the Azim Premji Foundation receiving billions in donations, all aimed at improving education in India. He was one of the first Indians to sign the Giving Pledge, committing to donate at least half of his wealth to charitable causes. His impact on society has earned him a spot on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List and recognition as one of the most influential Muslims globally.

Bengaluru's wealth is not solely the product of its storied past, but also its present and future. The city is home to the highest number of unicorns in India, with 52 founders of 29 unicorns making it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. This thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship has undoubtedly contributed to the city's wealth, but it is figures like Premji who anchor Bengaluru's reputation as a hub of both prosperity and social responsibility.