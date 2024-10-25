Nvidia's remarkable growth has seen its market capitalization soar to approximately $3.3 trillion, outpacing tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple.

Once a waiter with lofty aspirations, Jensen Huang has transformed into one of the wealthiest individuals in the world as the CEO and founder of Nvidia, which is now recognized as the most valuable publicly traded company globally. His net worth has surged by over $4 billion, positioning him as the 11th richest person according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, surpassing notable figures like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata.



Nvidia's remarkable growth has seen its market capitalization soar to approximately $3.3 trillion, outpacing tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple. The company's shares recently climbed by 3.4%, and it has become the most traded stock on Wall Street, averaging a daily turnover of $50 billion—significantly higher than the $10 billion turnover for competitors like Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. Currently, Nvidia accounts for about 16% of all trading activity among S&P 500 companies.



Who is Jensen Huang?



Jensen Huang was born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963. His family relocated to Thailand when he was five years old, and by age nine, he moved to Tacoma, Washington, to live with an uncle. He completed his early education at Oneida Elementary School in Kentucky and graduated from Aloha High School near Portland. During his youth, Huang worked as a server at Denny's restaurant.



In 1993, he co-founded Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. By 2007, Huang had gained recognition as one of the highest-paid CEOs in the United States, earning a salary of $24.6 million.



After earning his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University, Huang took on roles at LSI Logic and AMD before launching Nvidia. The company was established during a meeting at a Denny's diner in East San Jose. Over the years, he has navigated numerous challenges but has remained at the helm for over three decades—a tenure noted for its rarity in Silicon Valley.



Huang's leadership style is characterized by a flat management structure and direct engagement with employees. He emphasizes innovation and adaptability, which have been crucial to Nvidia's success in the fast-evolving tech landscape.



As Nvidia continues to thrive amid the AI boom, Huang's influence and recognition have grown significantly. His journey from humble beginnings to leading one of the world's most valuable companies serves as an inspiring testament to ambition and perseverance.