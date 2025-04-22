Teacher turned baker Jugal Kishore’s life also took a similar turn when an appreciation by a friend changed his idea of doing something he was worth and had his passion in. He then opened a bakery at him with Rs 50,000 investment and supplies products to other regions.

Anything can prove to be an inspiration and sometimes even a single sentence can make a big impact on lives. Teacher turned baker Jugal Kishore’s life also took a similar turn when an appreciation by a friend changed his idea of doing something he was worth and had his passion in. It was 1991 when a friend of him asked him to bake a cake for him as Jugal was an expert in baking. Soon after this, he consulted with his family and opened a bakery at him with Rs 50,000 investment. Kishore supplies the bakery’s products in two other states apart from Delhi-NCR. However, this journey from a teacher to a baker and his success story was a long one and not easy.

How Jugal Kishore started his bakery

Jugal Kishore was a teacher in the Guru Govind Singh School, Baikunth Nagar Gurudwara and a residence of Anand Vihar Colony in Quarsi Bypass in Aligarh. His son, Raghavendra Singh, was born in 1991 and Kishore started his bakery, ‘Krishna Biscuit Bakery’ a year after that, 1992. His family supported him in starting his own bakery at home. However, Jugal Kishore did not leave his job to start a new work, but it was difficult to balance between his job and starting his own work, but he remained hopeful and managed both work, one to support his family and the other to fuel his passion for bakery.

After a lot of hard work, as his bakery grew, he started selling his bakery items to neighbouring regions like Hathras, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Bareilly. Its turnover is now Rs 5 crore. Over the years, his bakery worked well and in 2013 after his son Ragvendra completed his BCom degree from DS College, he also started working in his bakery to expand his father’s business. However, the bakery’s business grew more in 2018 when the family opened ‘Riddhima Foods’ factory in Talanagri, Aligarh. This new venture further expanded Jugal Kishore’s passion for bakery. Riddhima Foods sells bakery products like rusk, biscuits, bread, cake, etc.

Ragvendra who is the managing director at Riddhima Foods says that his motive is now to expand in neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.