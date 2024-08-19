Twitter
Meet man who was once a barber, now owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach and luxurious cars, his net worth is...

To help support his family, 13-year-old Ramesh Babu started working multiple jobs at the age of 13, including delivering newspapers and supplying milk.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Meet man who was once a barber, now owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach and luxurious cars, his net worth is...
Immediately behind the US and China, India is currently ranked third on the list of billionaires. These billionaires from India manage prosperous businesses and amass sumptuous homes, pricey private aircraft, opulent boats, and more. One of them is a billionaire who began his career as a barber, put in a lot of effort over the years, and never wavered in his resolve to succeed in life. Over the past three decades, he has built a prosperous empire and now owns over 400 vehicles, including a fleet of extremely expensive vehicles like the Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach, and several Jaguars, BMWs, Audis, Ford Mustang GTs, and more. For more information about this Indian barber who became a billionaire, continue scrolling.

 

The motivational tale of Ramesh Babu, a billionaire in the nation who possesses far more cars than most, is the main subject of this article. In Bengaluru, the Indian billionaire runs a prosperous car rental company. In 1993, he bought a Maruti Omni and started renting it out to generate extra cash. This was the beginning of the company. Presently, he owns multiple high-end cars, and his clientele includes celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

 

To help support his family, 13-year-old Ramesh Babu started working multiple jobs at the age of 13, including delivering newspapers and supplying milk. While keeping his attention on his studies, he also assumed control of his father's salon. Ramesh Babu put in almost sixteen hours a day at work, which included managing his father's shop late at night and attending lectures in the morning. He struggled financially, but he finished his electronics diploma.

 

With the assistance of his uncle, Ramesh Babu utilised his savings to purchase a Maruti Omni following years of overseeing his father's salon. He made additional money by renting out the car. He added more cars to his fleet of rental cars as his cash flow improved. He used to drive the car himself at first, but as the business expanded, he hired more drivers.

For almost Rs 38 lakh, Ramesh Babu bought his first luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan, in 2004. He was able to enter the high-end market over the next few years by acquiring a number of opulent cars, including a Mercedes Maybach valued at over Rs 3 crore and a Rolls Royce Ghost valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. In March 2024, he reportedly added three brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans to his extensive collection, according to News18.

 

The report also claimed that he uses his company, Ramesh Tours & Travels, to lease these cars to well-known people and celebrities. Zee News reports that in addition to opulent luxury vehicles, Ramesh Babu's collection also consists of affordable cars, vans, minibuses, and a few classic models. As per reports, Ramesh Babu's estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crore.

Advertisement