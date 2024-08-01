Meet man, who was office boy at Infosys, earned Rs 9000 monthly, now CEO of two companies, he is...

Dadasaheb Bhagat was raised in a small village in Beed, Maharashtra, and had humble beginnings in his early years.

Dadasaheb Bhagat was a small child living in Beed, Maharashtra, who dreamed of a better future. He left his small village and travelled to Pune with nothing but a few dreams and a strong will to change the world. His adventure started out small, earning barely enough money as a room service boy at Infosys. Nobody could have predicted that this modest beginning would serve as the cornerstone of an incredible career.

Bhagat faced many obstacles and had many opportunities on his journey. He worked multiple jobs and dedicated a lot of time to his studies. His passion for technology and design inspired him to develop fresh ideas that fundamentally altered his life. Dadasaheb Bhagat is a prosperous businessman today, demonstrating how perseverance and foresight can produce enormous results. Dadasaheb Bhata's journey from Infosys to founding two prosperous businesses demonstrates the strength of tenacity and aspirations.

Dadasaheb Bhagat was raised in a small village in Beed, Maharashtra, and had humble beginnings in his early years. Bhagat moved to Pune after graduating from high school, hoping to create a better future. After receiving his ITI diploma, he began working as a room service boy. Despite these difficult conditions, Bhagat's perseverance drove him to look for better opportunities.

Beed, Maharashtra, is the hometown of Dadasaheb Bhagat. Dadasaheb passed his Class 12 exams in 2009 simply by taking them; he did not attend any classes. He relocated from his village to Pune to start his career after completing high school. After earning an ITI diploma, he worked as a room service boy, making about Rs 9,000 a month. He was earning about Rs 80 a day as a wage earner prior to this, according to a TOI report. Bhagat chose to work at an Infosys guest house instead of an industrial job, where he oversaw guest room service, tea, and water.

Bhagat developed an interest in and realised the potential of the software industry while he was employed at Infosys. He was fascinated by the corporate world, but he understood that a college degree was necessary for success. He worked during the day and attended evening animation classes, all while being encouraged to pursue his passion for animation and design. Bhagat worked in Mumbai after finishing the course, but he eventually relocated to Hyderabad. While employed at a design and graphics firm in Hyderabad, Bhagat began studying Python and C++. Seeing how time-consuming it was to create visual effects, he reasoned that it would be helpful to compile a library of reusable templates. He started an online store to sell these design templates.

Because of his entrepreneurial spirit, Dadasaheb Bhagat founded DooGraphics, a website that provides online graphic design tools akin to Canva. Even with the initial obstacles—such as having to move to his village in Beed because of the COVID-19 lockdown—Bhagat managed to organise his operations in a temporary office. His hard work paid off, and in just six months, 10,000 active users from all over the world, including Bangalore, Delhi, Maharashtra, and even other countries, were using DooGraphics. DooGraphics reportedly has one lakh users worldwide and has employed over a thousand people. Dadasaheb Bhagat, the company's founder, has seen a change in his life due to its current Rs 2 crore in revenue.

The transformation of Dadasaheb Bhagat from an Infosys office boy to the CEO of two successful businesses is a testament to the strength of vision and tenacity. His educational background, professional trajectory, and personal accomplishments all attest to his extraordinary ascent and noteworthy influence in the business world. Bhagat's story inspires aspirant business owners everywhere, and his net worth reflects his success and ongoing development.