Meet man, who was forced to drop out of school, slept at railway station, now has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, he owns

Satyanarayan Nuwal's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a billionaire as the founder of Solar Industries India is a true rags-to-riches success story.

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Meet man, who was forced to drop out of school, slept at railway station, now has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, he owns
Satyanarayan Nuwal
Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal's journey from sleeping at a railway station to becoming a billionaire sounds like something straight out of a Bollywood movie, but it's a true story. Nuwal, the chairman and founder of Solar Industries India, has risen from humble beginnings to build a business empire.

Born and raised in Rajasthan, Nuwal came from a middle-class family. His father was a government accountant, and his grandfather ran a shop. However, financial hardships hit early in his life, forcing him to drop out of school in the 10th grade. Despite this setback, Nuwal didn't give up. He knew he wanted to be in business and decided to pursue that dream.

At just 18 years old, Nuwal started his first venture—an ink manufacturing plant. Unfortunately, it didn't succeed. But instead of being discouraged by failure, he continued to explore other business opportunities. During these tough times, he even traveled to Maharashtra looking for a job. Some of his most challenging days were spent sleeping at railway stations and struggling to survive.

However, Nuwal’s determination eventually led him to the explosives industry. He began by trading industrial explosives and later moved into manufacturing them. This was the turning point in his career. Today, his company, Solar Industries India, is a major player in the defense sector. The company manufactures explosives, grenades, drones, and warheads, and has a market capitalization of almost ₹1 lakh crore. Over the last five years, the company’s shares have increased by more than 900%, showing its massive growth.

As for Nuwal himself, his net worth is estimated to be over $5 billion (around ₹41,974 crore). His incredible journey from rags to riches serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, showing that with hard work and perseverance, it is possible to overcome any obstacle and achieve great success.

