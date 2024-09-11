Meet man, who was abandoned as child, runs Rs 3608487 crore company, richer than Mark Zuckerberg, his net worth is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 90s' news readers Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri announce ‘parivarik’ film in hilarious way

Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi till this day; issues red alert for these states; check full forecast

After Shakib Al Hasan, Ex-Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza booked for...

AlphaVision Management Consultants LLP Aims to Propel India's Economy to $5 Trillion Milestone

Premium Pet House Sells 300 Golden Retriever Puppies In August; Addresses The Breed’s Increasing Demand In India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 90s' news readers Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri announce ‘parivarik’ film in hilarious way

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 90s' news readers Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri announce ‘parivarik’ film in hilarious way

Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi till this day; issues red alert for these states; check full forecast

Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi till this day; issues red alert for these states; check full forecast

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

दिल्ली में दिखा 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भाग खड़े हुए लोग, Video viral

दिल्ली में दिखा 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भाग खड़े हुए लोग, Video viral

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who was abandoned as child, runs Rs 3608487 crore company, richer than Mark Zuckerberg, his net worth is...

Though he lives in Hawaii, where he owns 98% of the island of Lānaʻi, Ellison’s influence remains firmly rooted in Silicon Valley. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, the Oracle co-founder has a passion for yacht racing

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

Meet man, who was abandoned as child, runs Rs 3608487 crore company, richer than Mark Zuckerberg, his net worth is...
Larry Ellison stands as one of the wealthiest men
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

He was abandoned as a child, struggled through school, and dropped out of college—but today, Larry Ellison stands as one of the wealthiest men on the planet. The 80-year-old tech tycoon, who started Oracle Corporation from nothing, now commands a fortune of Rs 3608487 crore, surpassing the net worth of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault. Ellison's rise to success is nothing short of remarkable, fueled recently by the explosive growth in demand for generative AI, which has added billions to his wealth. But this is only the surface of a man whose life story is as intriguing as his business triumphs.

Born Lawrence Joseph Ellison on August 17, 1944, in New York City, he faced challenges from the start. His biological mother, an unwed Jewish woman, gave him up for adoption after he contracted pneumonia as an infant. Ellison was adopted by his great aunt and uncle and grew up in Chicago's South Shore neighbourhood. While his adoptive mother was nurturing, his adoptive father was distant, a man who lost his fortune during the Great Depression. This tough upbringing fueled Ellison’s drive to make a name for himself.

Ellison dropped out of the University of Illinois after his adoptive mother passed away, later spending a brief time at the University of Chicago. It was there that he first encountered computer design, sparking the passion that would lead to the founding of Oracle in 1977. Fast forward to today, Oracle has grown into one of the largest software companies in the world, with Ellison as its chief technology officer and executive chairman.

Though he lives in Hawaii, where he owns 98% of the island of Lānaʻi, Ellison’s influence remains firmly rooted in Silicon Valley. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, the Oracle co-founder has a passion for yacht racing, an impressive watch collection, and a history of outspokenness in the tech world. His wealth has been boosted by savvy investments in Tesla and Salesforce, among others, and he even once held a seat on Apple’s board of directors.

Ellison's legacy extends to his children as well. His son, David Ellison, is poised to take over Paramount after the merger with his own production company, Skydance Media. Through this deal, Ellison’s influence could soon spread beyond tech and into the entertainment industry.

Ellison's continued success in the tech world, coupled with his luxurious lifestyle and family legacy, makes him one of the most fascinating figures of our time with Rs 1604282 crore net worth. Despite his age, the billionaire shows no signs of slowing down. With generative AI fueling Oracle’s growth, Larry Ellison’s fortune and influence will likely continue to soar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Paris Paralympics 2024: Govt announces whopping prize money for Indian medallists; gold winners to get Rs...

Paris Paralympics 2024: Govt announces whopping prize money for Indian medallists; gold winners to get Rs...

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence, A18 Bionic chip for Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement