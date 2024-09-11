Meet man, who was abandoned as child, runs Rs 3608487 crore company, richer than Mark Zuckerberg, his net worth is...

He was abandoned as a child, struggled through school, and dropped out of college—but today, Larry Ellison stands as one of the wealthiest men on the planet. The 80-year-old tech tycoon, who started Oracle Corporation from nothing, now commands a fortune of Rs 3608487 crore, surpassing the net worth of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault. Ellison's rise to success is nothing short of remarkable, fueled recently by the explosive growth in demand for generative AI, which has added billions to his wealth. But this is only the surface of a man whose life story is as intriguing as his business triumphs.

Born Lawrence Joseph Ellison on August 17, 1944, in New York City, he faced challenges from the start. His biological mother, an unwed Jewish woman, gave him up for adoption after he contracted pneumonia as an infant. Ellison was adopted by his great aunt and uncle and grew up in Chicago's South Shore neighbourhood. While his adoptive mother was nurturing, his adoptive father was distant, a man who lost his fortune during the Great Depression. This tough upbringing fueled Ellison’s drive to make a name for himself.

Ellison dropped out of the University of Illinois after his adoptive mother passed away, later spending a brief time at the University of Chicago. It was there that he first encountered computer design, sparking the passion that would lead to the founding of Oracle in 1977. Fast forward to today, Oracle has grown into one of the largest software companies in the world, with Ellison as its chief technology officer and executive chairman.

Though he lives in Hawaii, where he owns 98% of the island of Lānaʻi, Ellison’s influence remains firmly rooted in Silicon Valley. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, the Oracle co-founder has a passion for yacht racing, an impressive watch collection, and a history of outspokenness in the tech world. His wealth has been boosted by savvy investments in Tesla and Salesforce, among others, and he even once held a seat on Apple’s board of directors.

Ellison's legacy extends to his children as well. His son, David Ellison, is poised to take over Paramount after the merger with his own production company, Skydance Media. Through this deal, Ellison’s influence could soon spread beyond tech and into the entertainment industry.

Ellison's continued success in the tech world, coupled with his luxurious lifestyle and family legacy, makes him one of the most fascinating figures of our time with Rs 1604282 crore net worth. Despite his age, the billionaire shows no signs of slowing down. With generative AI fueling Oracle’s growth, Larry Ellison’s fortune and influence will likely continue to soar.