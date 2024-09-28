Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man, BTech dropout who used to earn Rs 9000 per month, now owns business worth Rs 150000000 just by selling...

Sandeep’s early academic life was marked by setbacks. After enrolling in a B.Tech program, he struggled to pass and eventually dropped out.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Meet man, BTech dropout who used to earn Rs 9000 per month, now owns business worth Rs 150000000 just by selling...
Sandeep Jangra’s journey from earning ₹9,200 a month to running a business with a turnover in crores is a story of resilience, learning, and hard work. His company, Pizza Galleria, now boasts over 80 outlets across India, but his path to success was far from easy.

Sandeep’s early academic life was marked by setbacks. After enrolling in a B.Tech program, he struggled to pass and eventually dropped out. For years, he kept this failure hidden from his family. When the truth emerged, it was a turning point. Instead of continuing down a path that didn’t interest him, Sandeep began contemplating entrepreneurship. After considering various ideas, he decided to open a pizza outlet in his hometown, Gohana, Haryana, where there was a gap in the market.

Without prior experience in the food industry, Sandeep first sought training in pizza-making from a mentor in Rohtak, paying ₹1.5 lakh for the course. His family supported him financially, with his mother and brother contributing savings to help him launch the business. In 2015, Pizza Galleria’s first outlet opened its doors, and it quickly gained popularity through word-of-mouth marketing and trial tastings.

The business expanded rapidly, and by 2017, Sandeep had brought his childhood friend Ishaan Chugh onboard. Today, Pizza Galleria sells over 20,000 pizzas daily, alongside a variety of other menu items like pasta, sandwiches, and burgers. Though their appearance on Shark Tank India didn’t result in investment, their business continues to thrive, with a turnover of ₹15 crore in 2023-24, and hopes for further growth in the current year.

Sandeep’s story illustrates that success doesn’t always require a traditional education or large initial capital. With dedication, hard work, and support from loved ones, even the most unconventional paths can lead to remarkable outcomes.

